Hon. Premier Doug Ford
Hon. Christine Elliott
Hon. Rod Phillips
Hon. Monte McNaughton
Dr. David Williams
Dear Premier, Ministers and Chief Medical Officer of Health:
Further to your announcement this morning regarding forthcoming emergency legislation to assist workers and those impacted by the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, we respectfully request that the Government of Ontario take immediate action by including the needed and recommended solutions outlined below.
As you can all appreciate, the fluidity of the situation requires that we collectively take measures that are commensurate with the monumental task at hand. Now is not the time to be worried about balancing the budget; in the short run, critical next steps, resources and protections are required, and required immediately.
The following recommended solutions and resources are a non-exhaustive list and represents the urgently needed supports for all workers in Ontario, especially those most vulnerable among us. These required responses have been compiled with input from our affiliated members and from our community partners.
Ensure that labour, community, and migrant organizations are included in the planning and implementation of the COVID-19 response to ensure that no one is left behind. In addition to the suite of recommended resources and solutions outlined above, we implore you to advocate for needed enhancements with your counterparts in the Federal Government, specifically as is related to accessing Employment Insurance (EI) and additional needed supports.
The reality is that while the recent changes announced to EI will accelerate access to sickness benefits, they will not change who qualifies for it. Less than 40 per cent of unemployed workers receive EI when they need it, and lack of access disproportionately affects women, newcomers, workers of colour, and others facing discrimination in the labour market. In addition to increasing access to EI, the OFL echoes the demands of our national counterpart, the Canadian Labour Congress, to raise income support levels particularly for low-wage workers; to waive the requirement for a medical certificate for sickness benefits; to eliminate the requirement for workers to be in Canada to be eligible for EI benefits; and to expedite EI Work Sharing applications – among others.
Premier, Ministers’ Elliott, Phillips, McNaughton and Dr. Williams – the solutions recommended above will require great resolve and attention to implement. We plead with you to work across political lines, and with labour and community groups that represent working people and vulnerable populations - to ensure that we do all that we can during these unprecedented times. As the Premier indicated during his comments earlier today, “nothing is off the table”. It is in that spirit, that we identify these urgent and needed supports.
We remain willing and able to meet, to further identify required next steps or to clarify any of the solutions we have outlined above.
In summary, while your announcement today that emergency support is forthcoming is welcomed - the details that we are aware of at present, are woefully inadequate.
We urge you all to heed the advice provided above, and together – let us work to provide real, meaningful and needed support for Ontarians as we all work and do our part to flatten the curve and spread of COVID-19, and keep our province healthy and safe, and our economy viable.
Sincerely,
PATTY COATES
President
C: Leader, Official Opposition, Andrea Horwath
OFL Heads of Unions, Executive Board and Council
Deputy Minister of Labour, David Corbett
OFL Directors
