MARIETTA, Ga., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, announces it awarded more than $127,000 to eight organizations in the fourth quarter grant cycle of the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative (OAI) for 2019, bringing the annual grant total to over $400,000. Projects receiving OAI grants often have a strong stewardship component, as well as an inclusive community of users working together to ensure all types of outdoor recreationists can access and enjoy public land sustainably and safely.



To date, the Yamaha OAI has contributed over $4 million in aid to more than 360 projects across the nation. Grant recipient projects support diverse communities including motorized recreation, biking, hunting, fishing, camping, and other outdoor recreationists – all of whom rely on access to public land. Yamaha continues to encourage outdoor recreation groups and land stewardship associations to get involved in land access projects, knowing support from the Yamaha OAI program is available to nonprofit and tax-exempt groups.

“Everyone who enjoys the outdoors can play a role in protecting, improving, and even expanding access to public lands,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha’s Motorsports marketing manager. “The Outdoor Access Initiative has achieved some milestones around helping key stakeholders – those who actually do the work on the ground – secure the funding they require. It’s those making a difference in the field who we should be celebrating while we encourage all to contribute to the sustainability and responsible use of public spaces. Yamaha is proud and primed to continue to support land stewardship efforts in 2020 and beyond to benefit outdoors recreation.”

Recent recipients received Yamaha OAI grants for trail maintenance, safety signage, land stewardship programs, and efforts aiding in protecting access to motorized recreation areas. The Q4 2019 beneficiaries include:

Crested Butte Avalanche Center – Crested Butte, Colorado

Desert Group Search & Rescue Volunteers – Boron, California

Patriots All Terrain Club – Pittsfield, Massachusetts

Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship – Quincy, California

St. Germain ATV Club – St. Germain, Wisconsin

Tonto Recreation Alliance – Tempe, Arizona

Texas Trails Education and Motorized Management – College Park, Texas

Western Trails Conservancy – Henderson, Nevada

The 2020 Yamaha OAI application schedule, submission guidelines, and application forms are available at YamahaOAI.com.

About the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative

For more than a decade, the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative has led the Powersports industry in guaranteeing responsible access to our nation’s land for outdoor enthusiasts. Through this program, Yamaha has directly and indirectly supported thousands of miles of motorized recreation trails, maintained and rehabilitated riding and hunting areas, improved staging areas, supplied agricultural organizations with essential OHV safety education, built bridges over fish-bearing streams and partnered with local outdoor enthusiast communities across the country to improve access to public lands. Each quarter, Yamaha accepts applications from nonprofit or tax-exempt organizations including OHV riding clubs and associations, national, state and local public land use agencies, outdoor enthusiast associations and land conservation groups with an interest in protecting, improving, expanding and/or maintaining access for safe, responsible and sustainable public use. A committee then reviews each application and awards grants to deserving projects. Examples of appropriate projects for grants include, but are not limited to:

Trail development, restoration and maintenance

Trail signage and map production

Staging area construction, renovation and maintenance

Land stewardship, safety and education

Updated guidelines, application form, information and news about the Outdoor Access Initiative are available at YamahaOAI.com. For specific questions about the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative, call the dedicated hotline at 1-877-OHV-TRAIL (877-648-8724), email OHVAccess@Yamaha-Motor.com

