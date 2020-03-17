PORTLAND, Maine, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Communications today announced the acquisition of Energy Storage North America (ESNA) from producer ESNA EXPO LLC. The investment not only grows Diversified Communications’ portfolio of events for the renewable energy industry, but also reinforces its commitment to supporting the new energy economy. In addition to acquiring three of the leading solar + energy storage industry events from the Intersolar portfolio last year, Diversified Communications also owns and operates a 1.5 megawatt solar farm in Brunswick, Maine.



“Diversified Communications’ entry into the renewable energy industry began last year with our acquisition of the Intersolar North America, EES, and Power2Drive brands,” said Brian Cuthbert, Group Vice President at Diversified Communications. “Investing in Energy Storage North America further demonstrates our commitment to producing world-class events for this growing and increasingly vital industry.”

Over the past two years, energy storage has accounted for more than 30 percent of the exhibition space at Intersolar North America. During that same period, the conference program has increased the number of educational sessions available to address growing demand.

“We’re excited to add ESNA as a colocated event with Intersolar North America next year,” said Wes Doane, Intersolar North America Event Director. “Their unification reflects the consolidation occurring across the board as the solar, energy storage, and e-mobility industries mature – and improves our competitive advantage in a fast-moving marketplace. ISNA and ESNA attendees will now benefit through access to best-in-class content, an innovative and larger exhibition, and an ever-expanding networking platform.”

“Energy storage is the perfect complement to renewables like solar – and it makes sense to bring together the market makers from both sectors at one convening. We are excited to partner with Diversified Communications for the next stage of ESNA’s growth; their commitment to clean energy and extensive expertise in conference management and education will amplify ESNA’s ability to educate and inspire our stakeholders to advance clean energy market transformation with energy storage,” said Janice Lin, ESNA co-founder and chair. Ms. Lin is also the founder and CEO of Strategen, a mission-driven professional services company that specializes in impactful market development for a decarbonized grid.

Energy Storage North America will join Intersolar North America at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, CA, next January 12-14, 2021. Additional information will be released in the weeks to come.

About Intersolar North America

Intersolar North America is a solar + energy storage event organized by Diversified Communications. With best-in-class conference programming, special exhibits and pavilions, and the Solar Games installer competition, it showcases the industry trends, innovative solutions, and emerging talent transforming the solar, energy storage, and e-mobility markets. For more information on Intersolar North America, please visit: https://www.intersolar.us .

About Diversified Communications

Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities, and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products, Diversified Communications connects, educates, and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including: renewable energy, healthcare, natural and organic, food and beverage, and technology. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA, with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: https://www.divcom.com

About Energy Storage North America

Energy Storage North America (ESNA) is the largest conference, exhibition, and networking event covering all applications of grid-connected energy storage in North America. ESNA was previously produced by ESNA EXPO LLC. ESNA connects utilities, developers, energy users, policy makers, and other key stakeholders from around the world to advance understanding and deployment of energy storage, and ultimately build a cleaner, more affordable, and more resilient grid. To learn more, visit www.esnaexpo.com.

