Northvale, NJ, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCQB – ADMT) confirms that operations at its research, development, engineering and FDA-registered Medical Device manufacturing facility are currently continuing during the COVID-19 outbreak.



The COVID-19 situation continues to evolve rapidly, locally as well as nationwide and globally. ADMT develops and manufactures diversified products, including medical devices and packaging formulations for foods and pharmaceuticals. ADMT believes many of these technologies will remain in demand during this period and anticipates continued production and operations. ADMT has communicated with its customers and suppliers to confirm operations are continuing.

“We are grateful to our family of employees for their dedication during this difficult time,” stated Andre’ DiMino, ADMT President. “The health of our employees, their families and our community is paramount, so we are exercising caution to help avoid spread of the disease, while at the same time maintaining operations. Products we develop and manufacture are needed for the medical and other industries we serve. We want to maintain our ability to produce these for our loyal customers, and the patients and users needing them."

Here is information about some ADMT customers:

1. Yesterday, Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc., an ADMT customer, announced it is providing SofPulse units for investigational use to evaluate inhibition of inflammatory symptoms associated with COVID-19. SofPulse units are non-invasive, therapeutic medical devices that were developed and are manufactured by ADMT for Endonovo.

2. ADMT received the following statement from Jerry Katzman, MD, “As CEO of SteriView, RetinalGeniX, and Intubation Sciences, to name a few, I am grateful for the success and production schedule that ADM Tronics has been following, and has continued to follow, in developing, R&D testing, and producing our products during these challenging times. Simply put, ADMT has stayed on target in delivering our suite of products and design schedule as needed to meet our requirements to date, and in the months to come.”

3. ADMT has been developing and manufactured for Origin, Inc. the IonoJet™, which allows for targeted delivery of Nitric Oxide ("NO"), produced at the point of therapy from room air, in a thermal plasma. Michael Preston, Chairman and President of Origin, Inc., stated, "Like other nitric oxide companies, we have recognized the potential ability of NO to stop the replication of the corona viruses. We believe there may be fundamental problems with the other approaches we have seen and are working to address these in a novel system that will allow NO to be administered effectively. ADMT has been key to our development and will play an important part in our future.”

4. ADMT is Assisi Animal Health’s development and manufacturing partner for its targeted Pulsed Magnetic Field (tPEMF™) therapeutic devices for the animal healthcare market. L. John Wilkerson, PhD, Assisi’s Chairman, has reached out to distributors, veterinary clinics, and pet owners assuring them that “As we all do our parts in fighting COVID-19, thanks to our long and strong relationship with Andre’ DiMino and the ADM Tronics team, Assisi will be able to continue to supply our customers with the products they rely on to relieve pain and inflammation and to treat anxiety disorders in companion animals.”

ADMT is a diversified, technology-based developer and manufacturer of innovative technologies and products. Its core competency is its ability to conceptualize a technology, bring it through development, into manufacturing and commercialization, all in-house. ADMT has three areas of activity: Proprietary Medical Devices; Medical Device Design, Engineering, Regulatory and Manufacturing Services; and, Eco-Friendly Formulations from its headquarters, laboratories, and FDA-Registered medical device manufacturing operations. ADMT’s multi-disciplinary team of engineers, researchers, and technologists utilize advanced technology infrastructure for R&D and commercialization of diversified technologies. Visit - admtronics.com.



Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release are “forward-looking” statements (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), including statements regarding future revenue growth and performance. Although ADMT believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that its expectations will be realized. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Factors that could contribute to such differences include those described from time to time in ADMT’s SEC filings, news releases, and other communications. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this news release.

