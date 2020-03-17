New York, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Ferrous Sulfate market is forecast to reach USD 1.10 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Ferrous sulfate is a mineral that witnesses a wide range of applications in various industries. Iron deficiency is a major public health issue across the globe, particularly among infants, women of childbearing age, and children. The applicability of this mineral in treating and preventing iron deficiency is one of the mentionable factors supporting the growth of the sector. In the UK, it is the gold standard of oral iron therapy. The over-the-counter (OTC) nutritional supplement of this mineral is used for treating and preventing low levels of iron in the blood.
In the US, iron deficiency is considered as one of the common nutritional deficiency, which results in elevating the significance of this mineral in the healthcare sector. Thus factors like the rising importance and growing demand for dietary supplements, the continuous expansion of the water treatment industry, and easy availability and low cost of raw materials is fostering the growth of the market.
Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2632
In regards to region, North America can be seen to occupy a considerable share of the sector. The market share held by this region is attributed to the high demand for iron deficiency medications, continuously growing liquid ferrous sulfate industry, which is propelling the growth of the iron(II) sulfate industry in this region.
Further key findings from the report suggest
BUY NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2632
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Ferrous Sulfate market according to Product Type, Grade, Application, and Region:
Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ferrous-sulfate-market
Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
Browse more similar reports on Materials and Chemicals category by Reports And Data
Splice Tape Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/splice-tape-market
Sizing Agents Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/sizing-agents-market
Magnesium Alloys Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/magnesium-alloys-market
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data.jpeg-01LOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: