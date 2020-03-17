NEW YORK, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of PaySign, Inc. (“PaySign” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PAYS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether PaySign and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 16, 2020, PaySign announced that would be unable to file its annual financial report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a timely fashion due to an ongoing audit, advising investors that the Company had identified material weaknesses tied to its assessment of internal controls over financial reporting and information technology.

On this news, PaySign’s stock price fell $0.93 per share, or 16.85%, to close at $4.59 per share on March 16, 2020.

