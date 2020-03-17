AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Share Natur International Corp., (OTCQB: NTRU), a “farm-to-functional” producer of natural and organic plant-based foods and beverages including full and broad spectrum CBD (cannabinoid) and terpene-blended consumer products, today announced that Dr. Nina Storms has resigned from the company's Board of Directors for personal reasons, effective February 21. The Board has voted to appoint Karen Brink to the position, effective immediately.



Dr. Storms is the visionary behind the present strategy of Share Natur International.

Commenting on her resignation, Dr. Storms said, “I believe that this is the right moment for me to resign from the Share Natur board. This change stems from personal reasons, but also importantly, my seat will now be filled with someone from a younger generation, my daughter Karen Brink, who can contribute as the company continues working to secure a leading market position. I have been fortunate to work with my esteemed board members, all of us have worked closely together to ensure the success of Share Natur. I am very thankful for this great opportunity.”

Spencer Chesman, CEO of Share Natur International, commented, “I have become quite close to Nina and her family and truly appreciate all of her efforts in positioning Share Natur in the ever expanding health and wellness business arena. Nina has a vast network and is knowledgeable in corporate environments and strategy, and I am sure she will continue to maintain these contacts to the benefit of Share Natur. I understand her motivation to resign from the constraints that a board seat can bring and I look forward to her continued support. Her contribution to the company in concert with the other board members has been selfless and the company has benefited tremendously, we will miss her everyday guidance.”

Karen Brink added, “I am honored to assume a seat on the Board of Directors of Share Natur. I have worked in the company for some time now and strongly believe in its potential, direction and strategy. I understand my mother’s motivation to leave the board at this time and am grateful to have learned so much from her as we worked together on many projects during the last few years.”

Li Zeng, a member of the Share Natur International Executive Management Team, stated, “I have been very privileged to work and learn from Nina. Uniquely, she was able to understand, absorb and integrate the Chinese culture and mannerisms, unlike many others, with those of Share Natur, which has a more western approach. As one of the Chairmen of CQ News, the second largest media station in China, I look forward to Nina’s continued support and advice.”

About Share Natur International Corp.

Share Natur, founded in 2015 to market “farm-to-functional” natural and organic plant-based foods and beverages, expanded its product portfolio this past year to include full and broad spectrum CBD (cannabinoid) and terpene-blended consumer products. With the portfolio expansion, Share Natur is moving swiftly to place relevant consumer goods in multiple health and wellness categories including food and beverage, snacks, health and beauty, supplements, sports and animal care. Share Natur personalizes nutrition and strives to enhance one’s quality of life by utilizing the forces of nature, driven by science.

Share Natur applies the most advanced and emerging hi-tech health methodologies as it markets nutritious, delicious and fresh-tasting products. By applying innovative technologies to the breeding of its plant sources, the extraction of its ingredients, and delicate shelf life extension, Share Natur ensures the peak of freshness, and supplies nutrient-dense products that are superior to competitors’ offerings. The company remains astute to relevant “snackification” trends and goes to market through Europe’s leading retailers, foodservice partners and online eCommerce subscription models. For additional information, please visit www.int.natur.eu .

