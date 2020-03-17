ROCKY MOUNT, N.C., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The largest Hardee’s franchise operator in the United States, Boddie-Noell Enterprises, announced today it will go to drive-thru service only and suspend dining-in service at all of its 340-plus restaurant locations as a precaution against potential coronavirus concerns.



The company will also modify its operating hours to 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at all 346 Hardee’s restaurants it owns and operates in North Carolina, Virginia, South Carolina and eastern Kentucky. Boddie-Noell does not operate all Hardee’s locations in any of the four states and other franchisees may not have taken these steps taken by Boddie-Noell.

“The safety of our employees and our guests is our top priority. We’ve made this decision to go to drive-thru service only out of an abundance of caution and to assure our customers we take their safety and health seriously during this uncertain time,” said Mike Boddie, president of Boddie-Noell Enterprises. “It’s also to address any concerns our employees might have as we continue to put in place the best health and safety practices that we can.”

The company said it will maintain the drive thru-only service as long as it remains advisable or public health authorities ask restaurants to do so. It also is reducing operating hours to provide employees more time to maintain enhanced cleaning, sanitation and health measures.

Boddie-Noell already has put in place enhanced cleaning and sanitation practices at all of its Hardee's locations. The company also provided additional training for employees to monitor their own health and take immediate steps if they have any health or illness concerns.

“We’re going to be as proactive as we possibly can to ensure that our restaurants meet or exceed health and safety requirements and to take additional measures that our customers would expect of us as members of hundreds of local communities at this time,” said Boddie.

About Boddie-Noell Enterprises

Boddie-Noell is proud to have been a Hardee’s franchise operator for 58 years. Family-owned, Boddie-Noell is the largest Hardee’s franchisee in the United States with 346 restaurant locations in four states. The company is based in Rocky Mount, N.C. For more information, visit www.bneinc.com .