Bothell, Wash., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winshuttle, the leader in data management and process automation software, is pleased to announce a new technology alliance with Celonis, a leader in AI-Enhanced Process Mining and Process Excellence software.

As part of Celonis’ Technology Alliance Program (TAP), Winshuttle will offer flexible and secure SAP automation capabilities to companies utilizing Celonis’ Process Mining software. This partnership will enable enterprise organizations to more rapidly identify, act and develop robust automation solutions in a low code, no-code environment—allowing them to get to value faster.

“Our expertise and deep integration with SAP coupled with Celonis’ groundbreaking process mining provides customers with the unique ability to identify the most critical processes to automate and then, without coding, automate those processes,” explains Kristian Kalsing, Winshuttle’s VP of Product and Solutions. “We’re looking forward to partnering with Celonis to help customers realize the huge productivity gains they expect from mining and digitization.”

Celonis delivers significant business value by enabling companies to discover inefficiencies across a range of operational functions, act to improve businesses processes in real-time and continually monitor them to ensure optimal performance.

“Winshuttle and Celonis share a vision for SAP customers to deliver fluid and frictionless business, resulting in millions of dollars of cost savings and improved customer experiences,” said Marc Kinast, VP Partnerships at Celonis. “Great business experiences come from great business processes that are constantly optimized as conditions evolve. That’s what our partnership with Winshuttle will deliver on the SAP platform.”

About Winshuttle

Winshuttle empowers business teams to make an impact. Winshuttle’s enterprise-grade data management and process automation software is designed for people at any skill level, enabling organizations to improve the quality of their strategic data assets and accelerate critical business processes at scale—driving top-line growth and bottom-line results.

Learn why over 2500 global brands trust Winshuttle’s SAP automation, product information management (PIM), and multi-domain master data management (MDM) solutions to drive their business forward at winshuttle.com.

About Celonis

Celonis, the market leader in AI-enhanced Process Mining and Process Excellence software, transforms data into insight and action. Its Intelligent Business Cloud allows organizations to rapidly understand and improve the operational backbone of their businesses. Companies around the world including Siemens, 3M, Airbus and Vodafone rely on Celonis to guide action and drive change to business processes, resulting in millions of dollars of cost savings and improved customer experiences. The company is based in Munich and New York.

Mary Lee Winshuttle 4255276639 mary.lee@winshuttle.com