VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepper Esports Inc, (“Pepper” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its new tournament platform which uses the Company’s proprietary (patent pending) computer vision and AI technology to automatically capture game scores. The platform will allow tournament operators, including gaming centers and colleges to continue to operate their events and allow their players to compete in esports tournaments from home. The Company is offering the platform for free during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Pepper’s tournament platform will enable gamers to continue to compete in their favorite games, with the same high-quality experience they have come to expect from in-person live events from the comfort of their own home, including:

Real-time live scoring powered by the Company’s proprietary computer vision and AI technology;

Live leaderboards for all players and automatic player stats tracking;

Online registrations; and

Integrated tools for tournament operators to engage directly with players.

Anyone interested in running online tournaments for their players should contact chris@pepper.gg to fast track their account setup.

“During this difficult time, many dedicated esports venues have had to close and planned esports events have been cancelled, however, the number of players gaming has seen a sharp increase,” said Guy Halford-Thompson, CEO of Pepper. “Our partners in the esports space are now looking to move their tournaments online and we are pleased to be able to provide them with a solution.”

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are taking every precaution and have decided to temporarily close Canada’s leading dedicated esports arena,” said Spiro Khouri, CEO of The Gaming Stadium. “In addition to using Pepper’s platform at our venue, Pepper’s online tournament platform will allow us to continue to run events and engage with our players through this difficult time.”

Pepper is taking steps to speed up its development process to ensure it can meet the growing demand for online tournaments and expects to launch with Fortnite, Apex Legends and Player Unknown Battlegrounds in the coming days with full integration into its automatic scoring technology, as well as additional games with partial integration.

Pepper Esports Inc, located in Vancouver, BC, is a leading esports tournament software provider that offers an unparalleled suite of tools for league operators, tournament operators, and venue owners that allow them to cheaply and efficiently run esports events.

The Gaming Stadium, located in Richmond, BC, opened its doors on June 28, 2019. The facility is open seven days a week and hosts multiple events on a weekly basis. For more information, visit www.thegamingstadium.com.

