Mr. Jacob Kaluski, a member of the Supervisory Board since 2014, has decided to resign from his office with effect from March 16, 2020. The Supervisory Board would like to thank Mr. Kaluski for his valuable contributions to CENTOGENE’s success over the past six years, during which CENTOGENE has developed into a leading contributor in the battle against rare diseases.

At the same time, the Supervisory Board has nominated Mr. Peer M. Schatz as a member and Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board. The appointment of Mr. Schatz will be proposed to the shareholders at the Company’s upcoming Annual General Meeting in June 2020.

“We are very grateful to Jacob Kaluski for his many contributions to CENTOGENE as a member of the Supervisory Board over the past six years,” stated Dr. Flemming Ornskov, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CENTOGENE. “We are excited to welcome Peer M. Schatz as a new member of the Supervisory Board. Peer's excellent reputation and highly relevant industry experience will clearly help CENTOGENE deliver on its business and leadership ambitions in the field of diagnosis of rare diseases.”

Mr. Schatz joins CENTOGENE from his recent position as long-time Chief Executive Officer of QIAGEN N.V. (Nasdaq: QGEN; Frankfurt: QIA), a leading provider of molecular sample and assay technologies. From 1993 to 2019, he led QIAGEN’s rapid expansion from a start up with $2 million in sales into a global leader in molecular testing with over $1.6 billion in revenues, which included leading positions in solutions for the digital interpretation and analysis of genomic information. Mr. Schatz also served as a founding member of the German Corporate Governance Commission and as a Supervisory Board member of Evotec AG (Frankfurt: EVT).

In addition, from March 17, 2020 Mr. Holger Friedrich will resume his duties as a member of the Supervisory Board following his temporary leave of absence since November 21, 2019.

