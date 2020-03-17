COSTA MESA, Calif., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company) (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, today announces changes that the company is putting into effect to encourage social distancing in an effort to help contain the COVID-19 virus.
El Pollo Loco has taken immediate action to ensure the safety of its employees and customers as the world continues to experience the impact of Coronavirus. To help assure the company is doing everything possible to safeguard the health of their restaurant employees and customers, the following has been implemented:
“Families are at the heart of everything we do, so as we continue to experience the unprecedented impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in our communities, we want to share some immediate actions we have taken to protect you,” said Bernard Acoca, President & Chief Executive Officer at El Pollo Loco. “Although the USDA and FDA have found no link between transmission of Coronavirus and food and food packaging, safety remains a top priority for El Pollo Loco.”
El Pollo Loco will also be offering customers free delivery fees on Grubhub orders at participating locations from March 25 to April 7 to make it easier to enjoy a meal at home.
Please visit www.elpolloloco.com for additional information and El Pollo Loco’s restaurant locator for the latest operating hours.
About El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at www.elpolloloco.com.
Like: www.facebook.com/ElPolloLoco
Follow on Twitter: @ElPolloLoco
Follow on Instagram: @ElPolloLoco
Subscribe: www.youtube.com/OfficialElPolloLoco
Join Loco Rewards: www.elpolloloco.com/rewards
Join our Team: www.elpolloloco.com/careers
MEDIA CONTACT:
Hannah Gray
Edible
323-202-1477
hannah.gray@edible-inc.com
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc.
Costa Mesa, California, UNITED STATES
LOCO.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: