COSTA MESA, Calif., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company) (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, today announces changes that the company is putting into effect to encourage social distancing in an effort to help contain the COVID-19 virus.

El Pollo Loco has taken immediate action to ensure the safety of its employees and customers as the world continues to experience the impact of Coronavirus. To help assure the company is doing everything possible to safeguard the health of their restaurant employees and customers, the following has been implemented:

Increased frequency of sanitizing all surfaces throughout the restaurants.

In addition to the kitchen team members, cashiers are now wearing gloves.

Temporarily closed the salsa bar. Fresh salsa is now served directly from the front counter.

More rigorously sanitize the dine-in service trays.

Require even more frequent handwashing for the team members.

Complying with all state and local regulations as it pertains to the closure of dining rooms. However, we are ready to receive all customer orders in our restaurants and drive-thrus, and for pickup or delivery at elpolloloco.com and via our mobile app.

Delivery bags continue to be sealed and tamper-free for customers’ safety.

Available for delivery through DoorDash, Postmates, Uber Eats and Grubhub.

“Families are at the heart of everything we do, so as we continue to experience the unprecedented impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in our communities, we want to share some immediate actions we have taken to protect you,” said Bernard Acoca, President & Chief Executive Officer at El Pollo Loco. “Although the USDA and FDA have found no link between transmission of Coronavirus and food and food packaging, safety remains a top priority for El Pollo Loco.”

El Pollo Loco will also be offering customers free delivery fees on Grubhub orders at participating locations from March 25 to April 7 to make it easier to enjoy a meal at home.

Please visit www.elpolloloco.com for additional information and El Pollo Loco’s restaurant locator for the latest operating hours.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at www.elpolloloco.com .



