--Successfully completed 24-week Phase 2 study (Cohort 4) of aldafermin in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) patients, and announced topline results demonstrating positive effect on all key liver histology and biomarker measures of disease--
--Commenced Phase 2b ALPINE 2/3 study of aldafermin in patients with F2-F3 liver fibrosis--
--Significant pipeline progress; four additional clinical programs now underway across cardio-metabolic and liver disease, ophthalmic disease and cancer--
--The Company maintains a strong balance sheet with $344.5 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of December 31, 2019--
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM or the Company) (Nasdaq: NGM), a biotechnology company focused on developing transformative therapeutics for patients, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 and business highlights.
“2019 was a year of significant growth and productivity for NGM. We completed a successful IPO and achieved several milestones furthering our goal to operate one of the most productive R&D engines in the biopharma industry and enabling strong momentum as we entered 2020,” said David J. Woodhouse, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at NGM. “We now have multiple clinical programs underway across cardio-metabolic and liver disease, ophthalmic disease and cancer. Each of our programs tackles an area of significant unmet medical need and has the potential to deliver a transformative impact for patients while enhancing shareholder value.”
Dr. Woodhouse continued, “As we, along with our industry colleagues and our nation as a whole, navigate these uncertain times around the COVID-19 spread, we remain focused on delivering on our ambitious plans, while being mindful of the safety and well-being of our employees, patients and collaborators, and the broader community.”
Hsiao D. Lieu, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of NGM, commented, “Following last month’s data readout from the final cohort of our adaptive Phase 2 study of aldafermin in NASH patients, we are very excited about aldafermin’s potential as a potent monotherapy to help patients with advanced disease. The results of our clinical trials in NASH patients have demonstrated aldafermin’s meaningful effect on all key liver histology and biomarker measures of the disease, accompanied by a favorable tolerability profile. We look forward to the continued progress of our aldafermin Phase 2b development program, where we hope to gain important clinical experience with this drug across a broader number of NASH patients and in different stages of the disease.”
Key 2019 Accomplishments and Recent Highlights
Our Pipeline
Cardio-metabolic and liver disease
Ophthalmic disease
Cancer
Merck has a one-time option to license NGM pipeline programs, other than aldafermin and NGM395, following human proof-of-concept trials, under the terms of the companies’ ongoing strategic collaboration. Upon exercising any such options, Merck would lead global product development and commercialization for the resulting products, if approved. Prior to Merck initiating a Phase 3 study for a licensed program, NGM may elect to either receive milestone and royalty payments or, in certain cases, to co-fund development and participate in a global cost and revenue share arrangement of up to 50%. The agreement also provides NGM with the option to participate in the co-promotion of any co‑funded program in the United States.
Corporate
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results
About NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.
NGM is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics based on scientific understanding of key biological pathways underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company leverages its biology-centric drug discovery approach to uncover novel mechanisms of action and generate proprietary insights that enable it to move rapidly into proof-of-concept studies and deliver potential first-in-class medicines to patients. NGM aspires to operate one of the most productive research and development engines in the biopharmaceutical industry, with multiple programs in clinical development. Visit http://www.ngmbio.com for more information.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “plan,” “will,” “initiate,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “look forward to” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to NGM’s R&D engine and ability to build a robust pipeline of product candidates; the advancement of its clinical and preclinical pipeline; the enrollment and results of NGM’s clinical trials; the safety, tolerability and efficacy of NGM’s product candidates; continued development of additional product candidates, including NGM120 in patients with solid tumors and NGM395; NGM’s ability to fund its clinical programs and NGM’s financial outlook. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on NGM’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of NGM could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with the costly and time-consuming pharmaceutical product development process and the uncertainty of clinical success, including risks related to failure or delays in successfully enrolling or completing clinical studies, the risk that the results obtained to date in NGM’s clinical trials may not be indicative of results obtained in pivotal or other late-stage trials, and the risk that NGM’s ongoing or future clinical studies in humans may show that aldafermin is not a tolerable and effective treatment for NASH patients; the COVID-19 pandemic, which may significantly impact (i) our business and operations, including out of our headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area and our clinical trial sites, as well as the business or operations of our manufacturers, contract research organizations or other third parties with whom we conduct business, (ii) our ability to access capital, and (iii) the value of our common stock; the time-consuming and uncertain regulatory approval process; NGM’s reliance on third-party manufacturers for aldafermin and its other product candidates; the sufficiency of NGM’s cash resources and need for additional capital; and other risks and uncertainties affecting NGM and its development programs, as well as those discussed in the sections titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and future filings and reports that NGM makes from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including NGM’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Except as required by law, NGM assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Year Ended
December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018(1)
|Related party revenue
|$
|31,083
|$
|47,119
|$
|103,544
|$
|108,665
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|41,954
|28,941
|129,253
|95,714
|General and administrative
|6,423
|5,122
|23,631
|17,265
|Total operating expenses
|48,377
|34,063
|152,884
|112,979
|Income (loss) from operations
|(17,294
|)
|13,056
|(49,340
|)
|(4,314
|)
|Interest income
|1,554
|1,013
|6,692
|3,622
|Other income (expense), net
|(201
|)
|96
|(147
|)
|199
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(15,941
|)
|$
|14,165
|$
|(42,795
|)
|$
|(493
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.24
|)
|$
|—(2)
|$
|(0.85
|)
|$
|(0.08
|)
|Weighted average shares used to compute net
|loss per share, basic and diluted
|66,532,038
|6,674,091
|50,297,524
|6,383,751
|(1) Derived from the audited consolidated financial statements.
|(2) Through the application of the two-class method, all undistributed earnings were allocated to then outstanding convertible preferred stock.
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018(1)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|245,598
|$
|56,923
|Short-term marketable securities
|98,913
|149,710
|Related party receivable from collaboration
|5,206
|3,669
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|5,531
|4,255
|Total current assets
|355,248
|214,557
|Property and equipment, net
|19,475
|23,893
|Restricted cash
|1,874
|2,249
|Deferred IPO costs
|—
|2,292
|Other non-current assets
|3,806
|3,094
|Total assets
|$
|380,403
|$
|246,085
|Liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity (deficit)
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|9,026
|$
|5,775
|Accrued liabilities
|22,991
|14,003
|Deferred rent, current
|2,829
|2,683
|Deferred revenue, current
|4,872
|19,025
|Total current liabilities
|39,718
|41,486
|Deferred rent, non-current
|9,392
|12,221
|Deferred revenue, non-current
|—
|3,942
|Early exercise stock option liability
|574
|1,559
|Convertible preferred stock warrant liability
|—
|198
|Total liabilities
|49,684
|59,406
|Commitments and contingencies
|Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value;
|—
|294,874
|Stockholders' equity (deficit):
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value;
|—
|—
|Common stock, $0.001 par value;
|67
|7
|Additional paid-in capital
|526,771
|39,258
|Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)
|25
|(267
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(196,144
|)
|(147,193
|)
|Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
|330,719
|(108,195
|)
|Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity (deficit)
|$
|380,403
|$
|246,085
|(1) Derived from the audited consolidated financial statements.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.
