1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.6 Billion by the year 2025, Synthesized Oligonucleotides will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$66.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$54.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Synthesized Oligonucleotides will reach a market size of US$78.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$394.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ATDBio Ltd.

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Eurogentec

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

GeneDesign, Inc.

GenScript Biotech Corporation

Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), Inc.

LGC Biosearch Technologies

Merck KgaA

Nitto Denko Avecia Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.







II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Set for a Steady Growth

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market by End-use: 2018

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Breakdown by Geographic

Region: 2018

Global Competitor Market Shares

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Demand for Oligonucleotide-based Drugs to Boost the

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

Increased Pharma R&D to Spur the Market Growth

FDA-Approved Oligonucleotide-based Drugs Promise Huge Potential

for Market Growth

Recent Approval of Exondys 51 and Nusinersen Aids in Treatment

of Inherited Diseases

Oligonucleotide Drugs Aid Effective Treatment of

Neurodegenerative Disorders

Inotersen - The Second FDA Approved Drug for Polyneuropathy,

Following Onpattro

Market Outlook and Advancements in Antisense Drugs





