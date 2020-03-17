BROOKLYN, New York, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CORRECTION: Changed the headline to read "NYU Tandon School of Engineering continues historic rise in U.S. News & World Report rankings" instead of "U Tandon School of Engineering continues historic rise in U.S. News & World Report rankings".

The New York University School of Engineering continues to climb the engineering graduate school rankings published each spring by U.S. News and World Report. The 2021 rankings, published today, list the Brooklyn-based school at number 38, representing a 44-position leap from 2006, when NYU Tandon, then known as Polytechnic University, was ranked at 82. This year, it ranks fourth in the tri-state area, behind only Columbia, Cornell, and Princeton Universities.

U.S. News & World Report is far from the only rankings organization to herald NYU Tandon’s rise. In the recently released 2020 QS World University Rankings by Subject, New York University ranked number 25 domestically in the area of engineering and technology. Its international ranking in the same category rose even faster than in than the U.S. News rankings, rising 50 positions since 2018, to 95. The QS evaluation includes both graduate and undergraduate programs.

U.S. News & World Report bases its rankings on a variety of metrics, including peer assessment by other engineering institutions; assessment by potential employers, corporate recruiters, and industry professionals; student selectivity based on GRE scores; student-faculty ratios; number of doctoral degrees granted; percentage of faculty in the National Academy of Engineering; and research activity.

The publication also ranks specialty programs each year, and NYU Tandon’s graduate program in computer engineering was listed as a top-40 choice; electrical engineering was positioned among the top 50 programs in the country.

“We take great pride in being highly ranked by U.S. News & World Report, whose reports are valued by students across the world,” said NYU Tandon Dean Jelena Kovačević. “Our steady climb to number 38 in the nation is a testament to our faculty, researchers, students, and staff, and their relentless focus on building creative, smart, connected, secure, healthy, and sustainable global urban communities.”

