RAPID CITY, S.D., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) today announced that in response to the COVID-19 pandemic it has activated its corporate response team to focus efforts on its highest priority, the health and safety of employees, customers, business partners and the communities it serves.
The company also activated its business continuity plan and has taken steps to ensure that Black Hills continues to serve customers the safe, essential energy they need and expect. The continuity plan provides necessary resources to keep operations and facilities safe and secure and support ongoing energy delivery. To date, the company has not experienced any significant impacts on the delivery of energy to its 1.3 million utility customers.
“Our highest priority is the safety and health of our employees, customers and communities,” said Linn Evans, president and CEO of Black Hills Corp. “We are doing our part to minimize the spread of the virus while also providing help to our customers that face hardship from COVID-19.”
To support customers that may be impacted from COVID-19, Black Hills is temporarily suspending nonpayment disconnections for its customers. The company is also reminding customers that face financial hardship that there are various assistance options and programs available to help them. Customers can visit www.blackhillsenergy.com for more information.
The company continues to work closely with local health, public safety and government officials to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and minimize the impact of service to customers. Some of the actions the company has taken include:
Black Hills will continue to monitor and adjust as necessary to the ongoing pandemic. The company is committed to doing its part to reduce the spread of the virus and taking actions to support the health and safety of it employees, customers and communities.
