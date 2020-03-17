New York, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global NGS-based RNA-seq Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799235/?utm_source=GNW
8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$893.9 Million by the year 2025, Sample Preparation will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 22.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$129.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$158.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Sample Preparation will reach a market size of US$86.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 20.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$589.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799235/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
RNA-Seq: An Introduction
A Prelude to NGS-based RNA-seq Market
North America: The Largest Market for NGS-based RNA-seq
Global Competitor Market Shares
NGS-based RNA-seq Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
NGS-based RNA-seq Market Drivers and Restraints
Recent Advances in RNA Sequence Analysis
Select Players of NGS-based RNA-seq Market
Rise in Research Grants to Improve Activities in NGS-based RNA-
Sequencing Technique
Application of RNA-Seq in Precision Medicine
Next Generation Sequencing in Cancer Research
Next Generation Sequencing for Transcriptomic Profiling
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: NGS-based RNA-seq Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Sample Preparation (Products & Services) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Sample Preparation (Products & Services) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Sequencing Platforms & Consumables for RNA-Seq
(Products & Services) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$
Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Sequencing Platforms & Consumables for RNA-Seq
(Products & Services) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country
in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: RNA Sequencing Services (Products & Services)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to
2025
Table 8: RNA Sequencing Services (Products & Services) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS
2025
Table 9: Data Analysis, Storage, and Management (Products &
Services) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Data Analysis, Storage, and Management (Products &
Services) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS
2025
Table 11: Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS) (Technology) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS) (Technology) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Ion Semiconductor Sequencing (Technology) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Ion Semiconductor Sequencing (Technology) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 15: Single-molecule Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing
(Technology) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: Single-molecule Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing
(Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Nanopore Sequencing (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: Nanopore Sequencing (Technology) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: De Novo Transcriptome Assembly (Application) Global
Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 20: De Novo Transcriptome Assembly (Application) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Expression Profiling Analysis (Application) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 22: Expression Profiling Analysis (Application) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: Variant Calling and Transcriptome Epigenetics
(Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 24: Variant Calling and Transcriptome Epigenetics
(Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country:
2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Small RNA Sequencing (Application) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years
2018 through 2025
Table 26: Small RNA Sequencing (Application) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 27: Research Centers & Academic & Government Institutes
(End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 28: Research Centers & Academic & Government Institutes
(End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 29: Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)
Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 34: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 35: United States NGS-based RNA-seq Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Products & Services: 2018 to
2025
Table 36: United States NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share
Breakdown by Products & Services: 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: NGS-based RNA-seq Market in US$ Thousand in the
United States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 38: United States NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: United States NGS-based RNA-seq Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 40: NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 41: United States NGS-based RNA-seq Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 42: NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian NGS-based RNA-seq Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Products & Services: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: NGS-based RNA-seq Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Products & Services for 2019 and 2025
Table 45: NGS-based RNA-seq Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 46: Canadian NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 47: Canadian NGS-based RNA-seq Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 48: Canadian NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Canadian NGS-based RNA-seq Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Canadian NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 51: Japanese Market for NGS-based RNA-seq: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Products &
Services for the Period 2018-2025
Table 52: Japanese NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Analysis by
Products & Services: 2019 VS 2025
Table 53: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for NGS-based
RNA-seq Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 54: Japanese NGS-based RNA-seq Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for NGS-based
RNA-seq in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for NGS-based
RNA-seq in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 58: NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 59: Chinese NGS-based RNA-seq Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Products & Services for the Period 2018-2025
Table 60: Chinese NGS-based RNA-seq Market by Products &
Services: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 61: NGS-based RNA-seq Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 62: NGS-based RNA-seq Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 63: Chinese Demand for NGS-based RNA-seq in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 64: Chinese NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 65: Chinese Demand for NGS-based RNA-seq in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 66: Chinese NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European NGS-based RNA-seq Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 67: European NGS-based RNA-seq Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 68: European NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 69: European NGS-based RNA-seq Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Products & Services: 2018-2025
Table 70: European NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Breakdown by
Products & Services: 2019 VS 2025
Table 71: European NGS-based RNA-seq Market Assessment in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 72: NGS-based RNA-seq Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 73: European NGS-based RNA-seq Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 74: European NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 75: European NGS-based RNA-seq Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 76: European NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 77: NGS-based RNA-seq Market in France by Products &
Services: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 78: French NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Analysis by
Products & Services: 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: French NGS-based RNA-seq Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 80: French NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 81: NGS-based RNA-seq Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 82: French NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
Table 83: NGS-based RNA-seq Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 84: French NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 85: NGS-based RNA-seq Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Products &
Services for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: German NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Breakdown by
Products & Services: 2019 VS 2025
Table 87: German NGS-based RNA-seq Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 88: German NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 89: NGS-based RNA-seq Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 90: NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: NGS-based RNA-seq Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 92: NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 93: Italian NGS-based RNA-seq Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Products & Services for the Period 2018-2025
Table 94: Italian NGS-based RNA-seq Market by Products &
Services: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 95: NGS-based RNA-seq Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 96: NGS-based RNA-seq Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 97: Italian Demand for NGS-based RNA-seq in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Italian NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 99: Italian Demand for NGS-based RNA-seq in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 100: Italian NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 101: United Kingdom Market for NGS-based RNA-seq: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Products &
Services for the Period 2018-2025
Table 102: United Kingdom NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share
Analysis by Products & Services: 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
NGS-based RNA-seq Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 104: United Kingdom NGS-based RNA-seq Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 105: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
NGS-based RNA-seq in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 106: NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 107: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
NGS-based RNA-seq in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 108: NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 109: Rest of Europe NGS-based RNA-seq Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Products & Services: 2018-2025
Table 110: Rest of Europe NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share
Breakdown by Products & Services: 2019 VS 2025
Table 111: Rest of Europe NGS-based RNA-seq Market Assessment
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 112: NGS-based RNA-seq Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 113: Rest of Europe NGS-based RNA-seq Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 114: Rest of Europe NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Rest of Europe NGS-based RNA-seq Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 116: Rest of Europe NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 117: NGS-based RNA-seq Market in Asia-Pacific by Products &
Services: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 118: Asia-Pacific NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Analysis
by Products & Services: 2019 VS 2025
Table 119: Asia-Pacific NGS-based RNA-seq Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 120: Asia-Pacific NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: NGS-based RNA-seq Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 122: Asia-Pacific NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
Table 123: NGS-based RNA-seq Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 124: Asia-Pacific NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 125: Rest of World NGS-based RNA-seq Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Products & Services: 2018 to 2025
Table 126: NGS-based RNA-seq Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Products & Services for
2019 and 2025
Table 127: NGS-based RNA-seq Market Analysis in Rest of World
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 128: Rest of World NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 129: Rest of World NGS-based RNA-seq Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 130: Rest of World NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 131: Rest of World NGS-based RNA-seq Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 132: Rest of World NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE AG
GATC BIOTECH AG
ILLUMINA
MACROGEN
OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES
PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA
PERKINELMER
QIAGEN NV
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799235/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: