Quarterly Total Revenues reached RMB2,848.3 million (US$409.1 million)i
Quarterly Deliveries of the ES8 and the ES6 were 8,224 vehicles
Full Year Total Revenues reached RMB7,824.9 million (US$1,124.0 million)
Full Year Deliveries of the ES8 and the ES6 were 20,565 vehicles
SHANGHAI, China, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NIO), a pioneer in China’s premium electric vehicle market, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.
Operating Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019
|Key Operating Results
|2019 Q4
|2019 Q3
|2019 Q2
|2019 Q1
|2019 FY
|Deliveries
|8,224
|4,799
|3,553
|3,989
|20,565
|Deliveries
|2018 Q4
7,980
|2018 Q3
3,268
|2018 Q2
100
|2018 Q1
—
|2018 FY
11,348
Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2019
|Key Financial Results
(in RMB million, except for per
ordinary share data and percentage)
|2019 Q4
|2019 Q3
|2018 Q4
|% Change
|QoQ
|YoY
|Vehicle Sales
|2,683.9
|1,733.5
|3,381.2
|54.8
|%
|-20.6
|%
|Vehicle Margin
|-6.0
|%
|-6.8
|%
|3.7
|%
|0.8
|%
|-9.7
|%
|Total Revenues
|2,848.3
|1,836.8
|3,435.6
|55.1
|%
|-17.1
|%
|Gross Margin
|-8.9
|%
|-12.1
|%
|0.4
|%
|3.2
|%
|-9.3
|%
|Loss from Operations
|(2,826.2
|)
|(2,409.2
|)
|(3,446.9
|)
|17.3
|%
|-18.0
|%
|Adjusted Loss from Operations (non-GAAP)
|(2,774.9
|)
|(2,338.8
|)
|(3,305.2
|)
|18.6
|%
|-16.0
|%
|Net Loss
|(2,864.6
|)
|(2,521.7
|)
|(3,503.0
|)
|13.6
|%
|-18.2
|%
|Adjusted Net Loss (non-GAAP)
|(2,813.4
|)
|(2,451.2
|)
|(3,361.3
|)
|14.8
|%
|-16.3
|%
|Net Loss Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders
|(2,893.8
|)
|(2,553.6
|)
|(3,516.5
|)
|13.3
|%
|-17.7
|%
|Net Loss per Ordinary Share-Basic and Diluted
|(2.81
|)
|(2.48
|)
|(3.37
|)
|13.3
|%
|-16.6
|%
|Adjusted Net Loss per Ordinary Share-Basic and Diluted (non-GAAP)
|(2.73
|)
|(2.38
|)
|(3.20
|)
|14.7
|%
|-14.7
|%
Financial Highlights for the Full Year 2019
|Key Financial Results
|
(in RMB million, except for per ordinary
|share data and percentage)
|2019
|2018
|% Change
|Vehicle Sales
|7,367.1
|4,852.5
|51.8
|%
|Vehicle Margin
|-9.9
|%
|-1.6
|%
|-8.3
|%
|Total Revenues
|7,824.9
|4,951.2
|58.0
|%
|Gross Margin
|-15.3
|%
|-5.2
|%
|-10.1
|%
|Loss from Operations
|(11,079.2
|)
|(9,595.6
|)
|15.5
|%
|Adjusted Loss from Operations (non-GAAP)
|(10,745.7
|)
|(8,916.1
|)
|20.5
|%
|Net Loss
|(11,295.7
|)
|(9,639.0
|)
|17.2
|%
|Adjusted Net Loss (non-GAAP)
|(10,962.2
|)
|(8,959.5
|)
|22.4
|%
|Net Loss Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders
|(11,413.1
|)
|(23,327.9
|)
|-51.1
|%
|Net Loss per Ordinary Share-Basic and Diluted
|(11.08
|)
|(70.23
|)
|-84.2
|%
|Adjusted Net Loss per Ordinary Share-Basic and Diluted (non-GAAP)
|(10.63
|)
|(26.85
|)
|-60.4
|%
CEO and CFO Comments
“We delivered, on a combined basis, 8,224 ES8 and ES6 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2019, representing a 71.4% sequential increase from the prior quarter. Cumulative deliveries of ES8 and ES6 reached 20,565 in 2019, representing an 81.2% increase from 2018,” said William Bin Li, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of NIO. “As a leading premium smart EV brand from China, we are proudly serving over 34,218 NIO users across 296 cities in China as of the end of February 2020. Our ES6 ranked No.1 in electric SUV sales in China for the fifth consecutive month since October 2019.
“We started 2020 in a challenging environment due to the COVID-19 outbreak. While we keep safety and health of our global employees a top priority, our teams strive to resume productions, expand our traffic channels, integrate our online and offline sales efforts and offer best services possible to bring business and operation back to normal. Looking into year 2020, we are confident that we will produce the most competitive electric SUVs in China, including ES6, all-new ES8 and EC6, together with more comprehensive battery and power solutions. We are pleased to see our growing user community becoming an essential part of our brand and business growth. We have covered 59 cities with 22 NIO Houses and 62 NIO Spaces in China, which efficiently support our branding and sales efforts. We are well prepared to proceed through the headwind and become stronger in 2020,” concluded Mr. Li.
“We are pleased with our financial performance in the fourth quarter of 2019, with the top line growing 55.1% from the previous quarter,” added Wei Feng, NIO’s chief financial officer. “We have put great efforts to optimize our organizations and to improve operation efficiency, which resulted in certain one-off expenses in the fourth quarter. However, we believe that these efforts will significantly reduce our operating expenses and improve our cash flows in 2020 and beyond. We will continue to improve operation efficiency in all business fronts to bring positive changes to the performance of our margins in the future.
“Additionally, we made several private placements of convertible notes in February and March 2020, in an aggregate principal amount of US$435 million, which supported our daily operations and business development. On February 25, 2020, we entered into a collaboration framework agreement with the municipal government of Hefei, Anhui Province, who expects to provide resources and funding support for NIO to establish NIO China headquarters in Hefei for our long-term growth. The parties are working on the legally binding definitive documents to be signed.”
Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019
Revenues
Cost of Sales and Gross Margin
Operating Expenses
Loss from Operations
Share-based Compensation Expenses
Net Loss and Earnings Per Share
Balance Sheets
Business Outlook
Given the COVID-19 outbreak in China since the end of January 2020, the China auto industry in general and the production and delivery of vehicles of the Company have taken a hit for the first quarter of 2020. Therefore, the Company expects:
This business outlook reflects the Company’s current and preliminary view on the business situation and market condition, which is subject to change.
Conference Call
Management will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time on March 18, 2020 (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on March 18, 2020) to discuss financial results and answer questions from investors and analysts. Listeners may access the call by dialing in:
|United States:
|+1-845-675-0437
|International:
|+65-6713-5090
|Hong Kong:
|+852-3018-6771
|Conference ID:
|8283746
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.nio.com.
A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until March 25, 2020 08:59 a.m. ET:
|United States:
|+1-646-254-3697
|International:
|+61-2-8199-0299
|Hong Kong:
|+852-3051-2780
|Conference ID:
|8283746
About NIO Inc.
NIO Inc. is a pioneer in China’s premium electric vehicle market. Founded in November 2014, NIO’s mission is to shape a joyful lifestyle by offering premium smart electric vehicles and being the best user enterprise. NIO designs, jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence. Redefining the user experience, NIO provides users with comprehensive, convenient and innovative charging solutions and other user-centric services. NIO began deliveries of the ES8, a 7-seater high-performance premium electric SUV in China in June 2018, and its variant, the six-seater ES8, in March 2019. NIO officially launched the ES6, a 5-seater high-performance premium electric SUV, in December 2018 and began deliveries in June 2019. NIO officially launched the EC6, a 5-seater smart premium electric Coupe SUV, in December 2019 and plans to commence deliveries in 2020.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as NIO’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. NIO may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about NIO’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: NIO’s strategies; NIO’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; NIO’s ability to obtain sufficient external equity or debt financing; NIO’s ability to develop and manufacture a car of sufficient quality and appeal to customers on schedule and on a large scale; its ability to grow manufacturing in collaboration with partners; its ability to provide convenient charging solutions to our customers; its ability to satisfy the mandated safety standards relating to motor vehicles; its ability to secure supply of raw materials or other components used in our vehicles; its ability to secure sufficient reservations and sales of the ES8 and ES6; its ability to control costs associated with our operations; its ability to build our NIO brand; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in NIO’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and NIO does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
Non-GAAP Disclosure
The Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted cost of sales (non-GAAP), adjusted research and development expenses (non-GAAP), adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses (non-GAAP), adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP), adjusted net loss (non-GAAP), adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP), adjusted basic and diluted net loss per share (non-GAAP) and adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS (non-GAAP), in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. By excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, accretion on convertible redeemable preferred shares to redemption value and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value, the Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company’s management in its financial and operational decision-making.
The non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and when assessing the Company’s operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss or other consolidated statements of comprehensive loss data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance.
For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.
Exchange Rate
This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars were made at the rate of RMB6.9618 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on December 31, 2019 in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the Renminbi or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or Renminbi, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
Statement Regarding Preliminary Unaudited Financial Information
The unaudited financial information set out in this earnings release is preliminary and subject to potential adjustments. Adjustments to the consolidated financial statements may be identified when audit work has been performed for the Company’s year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information.
NIO INC.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
|Amounts expressed in Renminbi (“RMB”), unless otherwise stated
|(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
|December 31, 2018
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2019
|(US$)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|3,133,847
|862,839
|123,939
|Restricted cash
|57,012
|82,507
|11,851
|Short-term investment
|5,154,703
|111,000
|15,944
|Trade receivable
|756,508
|1,352,093
|194,216
|Amounts due from related parties
|88,066
|50,783
|7,295
|Inventory
|1,465,239
|889,528
|127,773
|Prepayments and other current assets
|1,514,257
|1,579,258
|226,846
|Total current assets
|12,169,632
|4,928,008
|707,864
|Non-current assets:
|Long-term restricted cash
|33,528
|44,523
|6,395
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|4,853,157
|5,533,064
|794,775
|Intangible assets, net
|3,470
|1,522
|219
|Land use rights, net
|213,662
|208,815
|29,994
|Long-term investments
|148,303
|115,325
|16,565
|Amounts due from related parties
|7,970
|—
|—
|Right-of-use assets - operating lease
|—
|1,997,672
|286,948
|Other non-current assets
|1,412,830
|1,753,100
|251,817
|Total non-current assets
|6,672,920
|9,654,021
|1,386,713
|Total assets
|18,842,552
|14,582,029
|2,094,577
|LIABILITIES
|Current liabilities:
|Short-term borrowings
|1,870,000
|885,620
|127,211
|Trade payable
|2,869,953
|3,111,699
|446,968
|Amounts due to related parties
|219,583
|309,729
|44,490
|Taxes payable
|51,317
|43,986
|6,318
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|—
|608,747
|87,441
|Current portion of long-term borrowings
|198,852
|322,436
|46,315
|Accruals and other liabilities
|3,383,681
|4,216,641
|605,682
|Total current liabilities
|8,593,386
|9,498,858
|1,364,425
|Non-current liabilities:
|Long-term borrowings
|1,168,012
|7,154,798
|1,027,722
|Non-current operating lease liabilities
|—
|1,598,372
|229,592
|Other non-current liabilities
|930,812
|1,151,813
|165,448
|Total non-current liabilities
|2,098,824
|9,904,983
|1,422,762
|Total liabilities
|10,692,210
|19,403,841
|2,787,187
NIO INC.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
|Amounts expressed in Renminbi (“RMB”), unless otherwise stated
|(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
|December 31, 2018
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2019
|(US$)
|MEZZANINE EQUITY
|Redeemable non-controlling interests
|1,329,197
|1,455,787
|209,111
|Total mezzanine equity
|1,329,197
|1,455,787
|209,111
|SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY/(DEFICIT)
|Ordinary shares
|1,809
|1,827
|262
|Treasury shares
|(9,186
|)
|—
|—
|Additional paid in capital
|41,918,936
|40,227,856
|5,778,370
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(34,708
|)
|(203,048
|)
|(29,166
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(35,039,810
|)
|(46,326,321
|)
|(6,654,360
|)
|Total NIO Inc. shareholders’ equity/(deficit)
|6,837,041
|(6,299,686
|)
|(904,894
|)
|Non-controlling interests
|(15,896
|)
|22,087
|3,173
|Total shareholders’ equity/(deficit)
|6,821,145
|(6,277,599
|)
|(901,721
|)
|Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity
|18,842,552
|14,582,029
|2,094,577
NIO INC.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
|Amounts expressed in Renminbi (“RMB”), unless otherwise stated
|(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2018
|September 30, 2019
|December 31,
2019
|December 31, 2019
|(US$)
|Revenues:
|Vehicle sales
|3,381,192
|1,733,469
|2,683,921
|385,521
|Other sales
|54,415
|103,375
|164,408
|23,616
|Total revenues
|3,435,607
|1,836,844
|2,848,329
|409,137
|Cost of sales:
|Vehicle sales
|(3,256,066
|)
|(1,850,943
|)
|(2,844,886
|)
|(408,642
|)
|Other sales
|(165,911
|)
|(207,485
|)
|(257,196
|)
|(36,944
|)
|Total cost of sales
|(3,421,977
|)
|(2,058,428
|)
|(3,102,082
|)
|(445,586
|)
|Gross profit/(loss)
|13,630
|(221,584
|)
|(253,753
|)
|(36,449
|)
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|(1,515,163
|)
|(1,023,193
|)
|(1,026,408
|)
|(147,434
|)
|Selling, general and administrative
|(1,945,393
|)
|(1,164,443
|)
|(1,546,015
|)
|(222,071
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(3,460,556
|)
|(2,187,636
|)
|(2,572,423
|)
|(369,505
|)
|Loss from operations
|(3,446,926
|)
|(2,409,220
|)
|(2,826,176
|)
|(405,954
|)
|Interest income
|61,999
|28,669
|22,353
|3,211
|Interest expenses
|(76,419
|)
|(103,211
|)
|(102,323
|)
|(14,698
|)
|Share of losses/(profit) of equity investees
|1,671
|(38,419
|)
|43
|6
|Other (loss)/income, net
|(27,037
|)
|1,067
|43,817
|6,294
|Loss before income tax expense
|(3,486,712
|)
|(2,521,114
|)
|(2,862,286
|)
|(411,141
|)
|Income tax expense
|(16,302
|)
|(536
|)
|(2,332
|)
|(335
|)
|Net loss
|(3,503,014
|)
|(2,521,650
|)
|(2,864,618
|)
|(411,476
|)
|Accretion on convertible redeemable preferred shares to redemption value
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value
|(31,898
|)
|(31,907
|)
|(31,908
|)
|(4,583
|)
|Net (profit)/loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|18,427
|(58
|)
|2,725
|391
|Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc.
|(3,516,485
|)
|(2,553,615
|)
|(2,893,801
|)
|(415,668
|)
|Net loss
|(3,503,014
|)
|(2,521,650
|)
|(2,864,618
|)
|(411,476
|)
|Other comprehensive income/(loss)
|Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax
|37,180
|(129,405
|)
|91,789
|13,185
|Total other comprehensive income/(loss)
|37,180
|(129,405
|)
|91,789
|13,185
|Total comprehensive loss
|(3,465,834
|)
|(2,651,055
|)
|(2,772,829
|)
|(398,291
|)
|Accretion on convertible redeemable preferred shares to redemption value
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value
|(31,898
|)
|(31,907
|)
|(31,908
|)
|(4,583
|)
|Net (profit)/loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|18,427
|(58
|)
|2,725
|391
|Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc.
|(3,479,305
|)
|(2,683,020
|)
|(2,802,012
|)
|(402,483
|)
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net loss per share
|Basic and diluted
|1,044,777,745
|1,028,698,303
|1,029,874,883
|1,029,874,883
|Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders
|Basic and diluted
|(3.37
|)
|(2.48
|)
|(2.81
|)
|(0.40
|)
|Weighted average number of ADS used in computing net loss per share
|Basic and diluted
|1,044,777,745
|1,028,698,303
|1,029,874,883
|1,029,874,883
|Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders
|Basic and diluted
|(3.37
|)
|(2.48
|)
|(2.81
|)
|(0.40
|)
NIO INC.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
|Amounts expressed in Renminbi (“RMB”), unless otherwise stated
|(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
|For the Year Ended December 31,
|2018
|2019
|2019
|(USD)
|Revenues:
|Vehicle sales
|4,852,470
|7,367,113
|1,058,220
|Other sales
|98,701
|457,791
|65,758
|Total revenues
|4,951,171
|7,824,904
|1,123,978
|Cost of sales:
|Vehicle sales
|(4,930,135
|)
|(8,096,035
|)
|(1,162,923
|)
|Other sales
|(276,912
|)
|(927,691
|)
|(133,254
|)
|Total cost of sales
|(5,207,047
|)
|(9,023,726
|)
|(1,296,177
|)
|Gross loss
|(255,876
|)
|(1,198,822
|)
|(172,199
|)
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|(3,997,942
|)
|(4,428,580
|)
|(636,126
|)
|Selling, general and administrative
|(5,341,790
|)
|(5,451,787
|)
|(783,100
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(9,339,732
|)
|(9,880,367
|)
|(1,419,226
|)
|Loss from operations
|(9,595,608
|)
|(11,079,189
|)
|(1,591,425
|)
|Interest income
|133,384
|160,279
|23,023
|Interest expenses
|(123,643
|)
|(370,536
|)
|(53,224
|)
|Share of losses of equity investee
|(9,722
|)
|(64,478
|)
|(9,262
|)
|Other (loss)/income, net
|(21,346
|)
|66,160
|9,503
|Loss before income tax expense
|(9,616,935
|)
|(11,287,764
|)
|(1,621,385
|)
|Income tax expense
|(22,044
|)
|(7,888
|)
|(1,133
|)
|Net loss
|(9,638,979
|)
|(11,295,652
|)
|(1,622,518
|)
|Accretion on convertible redeemable preferred shares to redemption value
|(13,667,291
|)
|—
|—
|Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value
|(63,297
|)
|(126,590
|)
|(18,184
|)
|Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|41,705
|9,141
|1,313
|Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc.
|(23,327,862
|)
|(11,413,101
|)
|(1,639,389
|)
|Net loss
|(9,638,979
|)
|(11,295,652
|)
|(1,622,518
|)
|Other comprehensive loss
|Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax
|(20,786
|)
|(168,340
|)
|(24,181
|)
|Total other comprehensive loss
|(20,786
|)
|(168,340
|)
|(24,181
|)
|Total comprehensive loss
|(9,659,765
|)
|(11,463,992
|)
|(1,646,699
|)
|Accretion on convertible redeemable preferred shares to redemption value
|(13,667,291
|)
|—
|—
|Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value
|(63,297
|)
|(126,590
|)
|(18,184
|)
|Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|41,705
|9,141
|1,313
|Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc.
|(23,348,648
|)
|(11,581,441
|)
|(1,663,570
|)
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net loss per share
|Basic and diluted
|332,153,211
|1,029,931,705
|1,029,931,705
|Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders
|Basic and diluted
|(70.23
|)
|(11.08
|)
|(1.59
|)
|Weighted average number of ADS used in computing net loss per share
|Basic and diluted
|332,153,211
|1,029,931,705
|1,029,931,705
|Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders
|Basic and diluted
|(70.23
|)
|(11.08
|)
|(1.59
|)
NIO INC.
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
|Amounts expressed in Renminbi (“RMB”), unless otherwise stated
|(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
|GAAP
Result
|% of
Total
|Non-GAAP
Adjustment
|% of
Total
|Non-GAAP
Result
|% of
Total
|Revenues
|Revenues
|Revenues
|Share-based compensation included in cost of sales and operating expenses is as follows:
|Cost of sales
|(3,102,082
|)
|-108.8
|%
|2,177
|0.1
|%
|(3,099,905
|)
|-108.7
|%
|Research and development expenses
|(1,026,408
|)
|-36.0
|%
|12,037
|0.4
|%
|(1,014,371
|)
|-35.6
|%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|(1,546,015
|)
|-54.3
|%
|37,014
|1.3
|%
|(1,509,001
|)
|-53.0
|%
|Total
|(5,674,505
|)
|-199.1
|%
|51,228
|1.8
|%
|(5,623,277
|)
|-197.3
|%
|Loss from operations
|(2,826,176
|)
|-99.2
|%
|51,228
|1.8
|%
|(2,774,948
|)
|-97.4
|%
|Net loss
|(2,864,618
|)
|-100.6
|%
|51,228
|1.8
|%
|(2,813,390
|)
|-98.8
|%
|Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value
|(31,908
|)
|-1.1
|%
|31,908
|1.1
|%
|—
|0.0
|%
|Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc.
|(2,893,801
|)
|-101.6
|%
|83,136
|2.9
|%
|(2,810,665
|)
|-98.7
|%
|Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB)
|(2.81
|)
|0.08
|(2.73
|)
|Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB)
|(2.81
|)
|0.08
|(2.73
|)
|Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (USD)
|(0.40
|)
|0.01
|(0.39
|)
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
|GAAP
Result
|% of
Total
|Non-GAAP
Adjustment
|% of
Total
|Non-GAAP
Result
|% of
Total
|Revenues
|Revenues
|Revenues
|Share-based compensation included in cost of sales and operating expenses is as follows:
|Cost of sales
|(2,058,428
|)
|-112.1
|%
|2,749
|0.1
|%
|(2,055,679
|)
|-112.0
|%
|Research and development expenses
|(1,023,193
|)
|-55.7
|%
|19,578
|1.1
|%
|(1,003,615
|)
|-54.6
|%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|(1,164,443
|)
|-63.4
|%
|48,111
|2.6
|%
|(1,116,332
|)
|-60.8
|%
|Total
|(4,246,064
|)
|-231.2
|%
|70,438
|3.8
|%
|(4,175,626
|)
|-227.4
|%
|Loss from operations
|(2,409,220
|)
|-131.2
|%
|70,438
|3.8
|%
|(2,338,782
|)
|-127.4
|%
|Net loss
|(2,521,650
|)
|-137.3
|%
|70,438
|3.8
|%
|(2,451,212
|)
|-133.5
|%
|Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value
|(31,907
|)
|-1.7
|%
|31,907
|1.7
|%
|—
|0.0
|%
|Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc.
|(2,553,615
|)
|-139.0
|%
|102,345
|5.6
|%
|(2,451,270
|)
|-133.4
|%
|Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB)
|(2.48
|)
|0.10
|(2.38
|)
|Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB)
|(2.48
|)
|0.10
|(2.38
|)
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
|GAAP
Result
|% of
Total
|Non-GAAP
Adjustment
|% of
Total
|Non-GAAP
Result
|% of
Total
|Revenues
|Revenues
|Revenues
|Share-based compensation included in cost of sales and operating expenses is as follows:
|Cost of sales
|(3,421,977
|)
|-99.6
|%
|1,269
|0.0
|%
|(3,420,708
|)
|-99.6
|%
|Research and development expenses
|(1,515,163
|)
|-44.1
|%
|20,557
|0.6
|%
|(1,494,606
|)
|-43.5
|%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|(1,945,393
|)
|-56.6
|%
|119,884
|3.5
|%
|(1,825,509
|)
|-53.1
|%
|Total
|(6,882,533
|)
|-200.3
|%
|141,710
|4.1
|%
|(6,740,823
|)
|-196.2
|%
|Loss from operations
|(3,446,926
|)
|-100.3
|%
|141,710
|4.1
|%
|(3,305,216
|)
|-96.2
|%
|Net loss
|(3,503,014
|)
|-102.0
|%
|141,710
|4.1
|%
|(3,361,304
|)
|-97.8
|%
|Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value
|(31,898
|)
|-0.9
|%
|31,898
|0.9
|%
|—
|0.0
|%
|Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc.
|(3,516,485
|)
|-102.4
|%
|173,608
|5.1
|%
|(3,342,877
|)
|-97.3
|%
|Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB)
|(3.37
|)
|0.17
|(3.20
|)
|(3.37
|)
|0.17
|(3.20
|)
NIO INC.
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
|Amounts expressed in Renminbi (“RMB”), unless otherwise stated
|(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
|Year Ended December 31, 2019
|GAAP
Result
|% of
Total
|Non-GAAP
Adjustment
|% of
Total
|Non-GAAP
Result
|% of
Total
|Revenues
|Revenues
|Revenues
|Share-based compensation included in cost of sales and operating expenses is as follows:
|Cost of sales
|(9,023,726
|)
|-115.3
|%
|9,763
|0.1
|%
|(9,013,963
|)
|-115.2
|%
|Research and development expenses
|(4,428,580
|)
|-56.6
|%
|82,680
|1.1
|%
|(4,345,900
|)
|-55.5
|%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|(5,451,787
|)
|-69.7
|%
|241,052
|3.1
|%
|(5,210,735
|)
|-66.6
|%
|Total
|(18,904,093
|)
|-241.6
|%
|333,495
|4.3
|%
|(18,570,598
|)
|-237.3
|%
|Loss from operations
|(11,079,189
|)
|-141.6
|%
|333,495
|4.3
|%
|(10,745,694
|)
|-137.3
|%
|Net loss
|(11,295,652
|)
|-144.4
|%
|333,495
|4.3
|%
|(10,962,157
|)
|-140.1
|%
|Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value
|(126,590
|)
|-1.6
|%
|126,590
|1.6
|%
|—
|0.0
|%
|Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc.
|(11,413,101
|)
|-145.9
|%
|460,085
|5.9
|%
|(10,953,016
|)
|-140.0
|%
|Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB)
|(11.08
|)
|0.45
|(10.63
|)
|Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB)
|(11.08
|)
|0.45
|(10.63
|)
|Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (USD)
|(1.59
|)
|0.06
|(1.53
|)
|Year Ended December 31, 2018
|GAAP
Result
|% of
Total
|Non-GAAP
Adjustment
|% of
Total
|Non-GAAP
Result
|% of
Total
|Revenues
|Revenues
|Revenues
|Share-based compensation included in cost of sales and operating expenses is as follows:
|Cost of sales
|(5,207,047
|)
|-105.2
|%
|9,289
|0.2
|%
|(5,197,758
|)
|-105.0
|%
|Research and development expenses
|(3,997,942
|)
|-80.7
|%
|109,124
|2.2
|%
|(3,888,818
|)
|-78.5
|%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|(5,341,790
|)
|-107.9
|%
|561,055
|11.3
|%
|(4,780,735
|)
|-96.6
|%
|Total
|(14,546,779
|)
|-293.8
|%
|679,468
|13.7
|%
|(13,867,311
|)
|-280.1
|%
|Loss from operations
|(9,595,608
|)
|-193.8
|%
|679,468
|13.7
|%
|(8,916,140
|)
|-180.1
|%
|Net loss
|(9,638,979
|)
|-194.7
|%
|679,468
|13.7
|%
|(8,959,511
|)
|-181.0
|%
|Accretion on convertible redeemable preferred shares to redemption value
|(13,667,291
|)
|-276.0
|%
|13,667,291
|276.0
|%
|—
|0.0
|%
|Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value
|(63,297
|)
|-1.3
|%
|63,297
|1.3
|%
|—
|0.0
|%
|Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc.
|(23,327,862
|)
|-471.2
|%
|14,410,056
|291.0
|%
|(8,917,806
|)
|-180.1
|%
|Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB)
|(70.23
|)
|43.38
|(26.85
|)
|Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB)
|(70.23
|)
|43.38
|(26.85
|)
i All translations from RMB to USD for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2019 were made at the rate of RMB6.9618 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on December 31, 2019 in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
ii NIO started deliveries of the ES8 on June 28, 2018.
iii Vehicle margin is the margin of vehicle sales, which is calculated based on revenues and cost of sales derived sales only.
iv Each ADS represents one ordinary share.
v Except for gross margin and vehicle margin, where absolute changes instead of percentage changes are calculated.
