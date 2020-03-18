Dublin, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HLA Typing Market by Technology (PCR, NGS, Sanger Sequencing), Product (Instrument, Reagent), Application (Cancer Research, Infectious & Non Infectious Diseases, Transfusion Therapy), End User (Hospital, Academia and Research) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global HLA typing market is valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2025.



The major players operating in the HLA typing market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Illumina, Inc. (US), Immucor, Inc. (US), CareDx (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), and Hologic (US).



The HLA typing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.



Growth in the HLA typing market is mainly driven by factors such as the increasing number of HLA typing procedures conducted, technological advancements in the field of HLA typing, and increasing funding for research.



Reagents & consumables accounted for the largest market share in 2019.



Based on product and service, the HLA typing market is segmented into reagents & consumables, instruments, and software & services. The reagents & consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing market in 2019. This can be attributed to the growing application horizons of molecular assay techniques in HLA typing, increasing patient emphasis on effective and early patient profiling during organ transplantation, the growing adoption of molecular diagnostic techniques in research studies, and the rising number of target procedures across major markets.



The molecular assay technologies segment accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing market in 2019.



On the basis of technology, the HLA typing market is segmented into molecular and non-molecular assay technologies. The molecular assay technologies segment accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing market in 2019. The growth of this segment is attributed to their benefits over non-molecular assays, such as low turnaround times, high procedural efficacy, multi-sample study capabilities, and real-time sample analysis.



The diagnostic applications segment accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing market in 2019.



Based on application, the HLA typing market is segmented into diagnostic and research applications. The diagnostic applications segment dominates the HLA typing market. This is attributed to technological advancements in molecular assay techniques, the increasing adoption of molecular assay procedures for pathogen encounter detection and histocompatibility cross-matching, and the growing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases.



The commercial service providers segment accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing market in 2019.



The HLA typing market, by end user, is segmented into commercial service providers, hospitals & surgical centers, and research laboratories & academic institutes. In 2019, the commercial service providers segment accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing market due to the ongoing rapid modernization and adoption of automation in HLA typing, growing outsourcing of R&D activities to said providers, and the increasing consolidation of diagnostic laboratories.



North America accounted for the largest share of the global HLA typing market in 2019.



The HLA typing market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the global HLA typing market in 2019. This is majorly attributed to the high adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies, increasing prevalence of target diseases in the US and Canada, and technological advancements. The rising geriatric population and growing funding and support for research are other major factors driving the growth of this regional segment.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 HLA Typing Market: Market Overview

4.2 Global Market Breakdown, By Product & Service

4.3 Market, By Technology

4.4 Market, By Application

4.5 Market, By End-user

4.6 Geographic Snapshot of the HLA Typing Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Organ Transplantation Procedures

5.2.1.2 Technological Advancements in the Field of HLA Typing

5.2.1.3 Increasing Public-Private Funding for Research

5.2.1.4 Increasing Prevalence of Infectious & Non-Infectious Diseases

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of HLA Typing Products

5.2.2.2 Limited Reimbursements for Target Procedures

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Adoption of Cross-Matching and Chimerism Testing

5.2.3.2 Increasing Public Awareness About Transplantation

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Supply-Demand Gap Between the Number of Organ Donors and Organs Required Annually

5.2.4.2 Dearth of Skilled Professionals for Performing HLA Typing



6 HLA Typing Market, By Product & Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Reagents & Consumables

6.2.1 Expanding Applications of Molecular Assay Techniques Like PCR and NGS in HLA Typing Will Aid Market Growth

6.3 Instruments

6.3.1 Technological Advancements and Increasing Awareness Support the Adoption of Instruments

6.4 Software & Services

6.4.1 Automation and Digitization in Lab Procedures and Rising Demand for Specialized Equipment are Driving Market Growth



7 HLA Typing Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Molecular Assay Technologies

7.2.1 PCR-Based Molecular Assays

7.2.1.1 Sequence-Specific Primer-PCR

7.2.1.1.1 Expanding Distribution Networks of Key PCR Manufacturers to Support Market Growth

7.2.1.2 Sequence-Specific Oligonucleotide-PCR

7.2.1.2.1 High Demand of Sso-PCR is Due to Its Benefits in Donor-Recipient Cross-Matching and Disease Diagnosis

7.2.1.3 Real-Time PCR

7.2.1.3.1 Growing End-User Preference for Genome-Based Molecular Diagnostics has Supported the Demand for Real-Time PCR

7.2.1.4 Other PCR-Based Molecular Assays

7.2.2 Sequencing-Based Molecular Assays

7.2.2.1 Sanger Sequencing

7.2.2.1.1 Rising End-User Preference for Low-Cost and Efficient Dna Sequencing Technology Drives Market Growth

7.2.2.2 Next-Generation Sequencing

7.2.2.2.1 High Scalability, Low Turnaround Time, and High-Throughput Capabilities have Fueled the Use of NGS

7.2.2.3 Other Sequencing-Based Molecular Assays

7.3 Non-Molecular Assay Technologies

7.3.1 Rapid Adoption of Molecular Assay Techniques Will Hamper Market Growth in This Segment



8 HLA Typing Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Diagnostic Applications

8.2.1 Donor-Recipient Cross-Matching

8.2.1.1 Need for Histocompatibility Cross-Matching in Organ Transplantation Drives Market Growth

8.2.2 Infectious Disease Testing

8.2.2.1 Growing Burden of Infectious Diseases is Likely to Aid Market Growth

8.2.3 Cancer Diagnosis & Prevention

8.2.3.1 Clinical Evidence for the Success of HLA Typing in Cancer Diagnostics Will Positively Affect This Market

8.2.4 Transfusion Therapy

8.2.4.1 Increasing Evidence for the Success of HLA Typing in Blood Transfusion is A Key Contributor to Market Growth

8.2.5 Other Diagnostic Applications

8.3 Research Applications

8.3.1 Rising Funding for Research and Expanding Applications of HLA Typing are Driving Market Growth



9 HLA Typing Market, By End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Commercial Service Providers

9.2.1 Rapid Modernization and Automation in HLA Typing to Support Market Growth in This Segment

9.3 Hospitals & Transplant Centers

9.3.1 High Purchasing Power of Hospitals has Ensured Strong Adoption of Instruments, Reagents, and Consumables

9.4 Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

9.4.1 Rising Government Support for Research Related to Cancer Diagnosis Will Propel Market Growth



10 HLA Typing Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 Technological Advancements in the Field of HLA Typing Will Drive Market Growth in the US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Rising Incidence of Cancer Will Support the Adoption of Genomic Research in Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Germany Accounted for the Largest Share of the European Market

10.3.2 UK

10.3.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Autoimmune Diseases Drives Market Growth in the UK

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Increasing Organ Rejection Rate Drives the Need for HLA Typing in France

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Italy's Healthcare Sector has Witnessed Sluggish Growth in Recent Years

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Rising Number of Solid-Organ Transplantation Procedures to Drive Market Growth in Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Supportive Government Regulations Will Drive Market Growth in China

10.4.2 India

10.4.2.1 Increasing Number of Transplantation Procedures Drives Market Growth in India

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.3.1 Limited Research and Exploration in the Diagnostics Field to Limit the Adoption of HLA Procedures

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.4.1 Rising Prevalence of Coeliac Disease in Australia to Support the HLA Typing Market

10.4.5 South Korea

10.4.5.1 Expansion By Leading Market Players in South Korea Will Support Market Growth

10.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.1.1 Brazil Dominates the Latam Market

10.5.2 Mexico

10.5.2.1 Rising Medical Tourism to Support Market Growth in Mexico

10.5.3 Rest of Latam

10.6 Middle East and Africa

10.6.1 MEA Will Hold A Smaller Share and Grow at A Lesser Rate Than Major Regional Markets



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Key Product Launches and Approvals

11.3.2 Key Agreements and Collaborations

11.3.3 Key Acquisitions

11.3.4 Key Expansions

11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.4.1 Visionary Leaders

11.4.2 Innovators

11.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.4.4 Emerging Companies



12 Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Products and Services Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis)

12.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.2 Qiagen

12.3 Illumina

12.4 F. Hoffman-La Roche Limited

12.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories

12.6 Becton, Dickinson and Company

12.7 TBG Diagnostics

12.8 Fujirebio

12.9 Takara Bio

12.10 Caredx

12.11 Omixon

12.12 Immucor

12.13 Genome Diagnostics

12.14 Biofortuna

12.15 Creative Biolabs

12.16 Other Companies

12.16.1 Bag Healthcare

12.16.2 Histogenetics

12.16.3 Pacific Biosciences of California

12.16.4 BGI Genomics

12.16.5 Krishgen Biosystems



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a6uz3f

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900