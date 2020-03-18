GOFORE PLC COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT 18 MARCH 2020 AT 13.45



Gofore cancels the Annual General Meeting from Wednesday, 8 April, 2020 and postpones it to a later date

Gofore takes the threat of the Corona virus seriously. Following the development of the Corona virus situation and the announcement by the Finnish Government on 16 March, 2020, the Board of Directors of Gofore Plc has decided to cancel the planned Annual General Meeting from Wednesday, 8 April, 2020.

Gofore will convene the Annual General Meeting at a later date.

Further enquiries:

Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 40 540 2280

mikael.nylund@gofore.com



Certified Adviser: Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 579 6210



Gofore Plc is a Finnish digitalisation specialist with international growth plans. We're made up of close to 600 people across Finland, Germany, Spain and Estonia - top experts in our industry who are our company's heart, brain, and hands. We use consulting, coding and design as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2019, our net sales amounted to EUR 64.1 million. Gofore Plc's shares are quoted in the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Learn to know us better at www.gofore.com.