The Canadian card industry has unique features distinct from U.S. payments. This research report describes six industry-shaping trends that fit the market well and provide a strong foundation for the future.
The report draws from survey data in the Canadian edition of the North American Payments Insights, a powerful research asset, which recently expanded into Europe. Readers will also get a glimpse at the global payments database, which provides analytics for more than 100 countries.
Canada has a long history of innovation in payments with differences from the United States card market. Innovations include Interac, which was originally a domestic debit payment scheme that ran outside the traditional branded network payment scheme.
The non-profit model converted to a profit-making venture similar to the path Mastercard and Visa took in the early 2000s. The market also has a progressive Code of Conduct that better positions merchants in the payment scheme.
Non-traditional lenders and technology play an important role in Canada.
