Dublin, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Canadian Credit Card Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Canadian card industry has unique features distinct from U.S. payments. This research report describes six industry-shaping trends that fit the market well and provide a strong foundation for the future.



The report draws from survey data in the Canadian edition of the North American Payments Insights, a powerful research asset, which recently expanded into Europe. Readers will also get a glimpse at the global payments database, which provides analytics for more than 100 countries.



Canada has a long history of innovation in payments with differences from the United States card market. Innovations include Interac, which was originally a domestic debit payment scheme that ran outside the traditional branded network payment scheme.

The non-profit model converted to a profit-making venture similar to the path Mastercard and Visa took in the early 2000s. The market also has a progressive Code of Conduct that better positions merchants in the payment scheme.

Non-traditional lenders and technology play an important role in Canada.



Highlights of the research report include:

Number of cards in circulation and number of active accounts in Canada

Canadian credit card transaction volume

Canadian consumers' credit preferences by age cohort

Requirements of the Code of Conduct for the Credit and Debit Card Industry in Canada

A discussion of the uneven success of U.S. card issuers in Canada

Canada's strategies for voluntary reduction of interchange

Ontario's push to increase minimum-due payments

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary Payment Card Markets in Canada and the U.S.: The Same but Different Debit and Credit Cards in Canada and the U.S.: Different Launchpoints, Different Worlds Credit Card Transaction Volume Consumer Usage Trends Six Industry Trends Shaping the Future of Canadian Payments Code of Conduct Protects Merchants Non-Canadian Issuers Are Welcome, but Entrance Will Not Be Easy Reducing Interchange, Gracefully Ontario Takes a Stand to Reduce Card Debt. Will Other Provinces Follow? Non-traditional Credit Card Issuers Bring Competition and Innovation The Canadian Market Has Been Quick to Embrace Technology Conclusions References Related Research Endnotes

Figures & Tables

Figure 1: Active Mastercard and Visa accounts in Canada will approach 50 million by 2023

Figure 2: Credit card transactions in Canada will double or more than double between 2012 and 2023

Figure 3. With few exceptions, patterns of shoppers' payment type preferences in stores are similar in Canada and U.S.

Table 1: An interpretation of the Code of Conduct for the Credit and Debit Card Industry in Canada

Companies Mentioned



Alberta Treasury Branches

Bank of Montreal

Caisses Populaires Desjardins

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC)

Canadian Tire Bank

Capital One

Chase Cards Canada

Citizens Bank

Credit Union Electronic Transaction Services

Home Trust

Interac

Laurentian Bank

Mastercard

MBNA Canada

National Bank of Canada

President's Choice Financial

Royal Bank of Canada

Scotiabank

Toronto Dominion Bank (TD)

Vancouver City Savings Credit Union

Visa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mxm28z

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900