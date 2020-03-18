Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 9 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen         

18 March 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 11 – 17 March 2020:

DateNumber of A sharesAverage purchase price
A shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]5,122 7,710,589
11 March 20203001,317.00395,100
12 March 20203001,209.67362,901
13 March 20202501,224.84306,210
16 March 20202501,138.18284,545
17 March 20202501,121.24280,310
Accumulated under the programme (A shares)6,472 9,339,655


DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]67,700 111,816,184
11 March 20205,0001,409.197,045,950
12 March 20205,0001,292.176,460,850
13 March 20205,0001,303.026,515,100
16 March 20205,0001,187.435,937,150
17 March 20205,0001,197.505,987,500
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)92,700 143,762,734

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 6,472 A shares and 168,669 B shares corresponding to 0.80 percent of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 11 – 17 March 2020 is enclosed.

Further information:

Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77

Attachments