Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL International A/S

Release no. 9 – 2020

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

18 March 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 11 – 17 March 2020:

Date Number of A shares Average purchase price

A shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

A shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 5,122 7,710,589 11 March 2020 300 1,317.00 395,100 12 March 2020 300 1,209.67 362,901 13 March 2020 250 1,224.84 306,210 16 March 2020 250 1,138.18 284,545 17 March 2020 250 1,121.24 280,310 Accumulated under the programme (A shares) 6,472 9,339,655





Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 67,700 111,816,184 11 March 2020 5,000 1,409.19 7,045,950 12 March 2020 5,000 1,292.17 6,460,850 13 March 2020 5,000 1,303.02 6,515,100 16 March 2020 5,000 1,187.43 5,937,150 17 March 2020 5,000 1,197.50 5,987,500 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 92,700 143,762,734

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 6,472 A shares and 168,669 B shares corresponding to 0.80 percent of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 11 – 17 March 2020 is enclosed.

Further information:

Thomas Harder

Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations

ROCKWOOL International A/S

+45 46 55 86 77

Attachments