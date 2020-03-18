Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 9 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
18 March 2020
ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 11 – 17 March 2020:
|Date
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price
A shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|5,122
|7,710,589
|11 March 2020
|300
|1,317.00
|395,100
|12 March 2020
|300
|1,209.67
|362,901
|13 March 2020
|250
|1,224.84
|306,210
|16 March 2020
|250
|1,138.18
|284,545
|17 March 2020
|250
|1,121.24
|280,310
|Accumulated under the programme (A shares)
|6,472
|9,339,655
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|67,700
|111,816,184
|11 March 2020
|5,000
|1,409.19
|7,045,950
|12 March 2020
|5,000
|1,292.17
|6,460,850
|13 March 2020
|5,000
|1,303.02
|6,515,100
|16 March 2020
|5,000
|1,187.43
|5,937,150
|17 March 2020
|5,000
|1,197.50
|5,987,500
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|92,700
|143,762,734
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 6,472 A shares and 168,669 B shares corresponding to 0.80 percent of the company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 11 – 17 March 2020 is enclosed.
Further information:
Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77
