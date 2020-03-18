Virtual Global Stage™ (“VGS™”) is a premium digital on-stage experience online that eliminates the need for a venue, travel, or the gathering of presenters and attendees

VGS™ to assist the near and long-term needs of major corporate users while lowering costs, carbon footprint, and assisting with the impact of COVID-19 on travel bans resulting in any business disruption

TORONTO, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT” or the “Company”) (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality hologram content through its patented Holographic Telepresence technology, is pleased to announce the introduction of Virtual Global Stage™ (“VGS™”). Please use this link to watch the VGS™ intro video ARHT Media’s Virtual Global Stage ™.

VGS™ is designed for clients that want a premium on-stage experience online, without the need for a venue, travel, or the gathering of presenters or attendees. With ARHT Media's patented multipoint broadcast solution, we can bring multiple 3D, life-size presenters to a virtual stage, side by side, as if all parties were physically next to each other, while actually being in completely different locations around the globe. With VGS™, panel discussions, fireside chats, training events, town halls, product launches and more, can all be executed in a virtual environment like never before.

“Clients use our holopresence platform to create greater engagement, more excitement, and better recall of content,” stated ARHT CEO, Larry O’Reilly. “And now they can do so even easier, and at a lower cost, by addressing their audience in their own office or home over the internet. Clients have asked us to deliver something more compelling and interesting than talking heads on a screen, with Virtual Global Stage™ we deliver full body presentations as you are used to seeing on a major conference and event stage around the world.”

VGS™ features and options include:

Gather presenters and audiences from across the globe without any travel

Stream online securely with no visible latency

The audience can interact with presenters through a moderated chatbox

Integrate 3D graphics for premium engagement and storytelling

Incorporate PowerPoint and other dynamic visual aids

Multi camera production solutions for a more polished and professional presentation

Starting at US$23,000 for a fireside chat, town hall, or conference presentation with two presenters at any of our studios located in Toronto, London, New York, Los Angeles, Hong Kong or Singapore, the Company believes it is addressing the immediate and long-term needs of many existing and new clients at an affordable cost, especially when compared to the combined cost of travel and a venue.

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media’s patented holographic telepresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our displays to deliver rich holographic experiences.

ARHT Media trades under the symbol “ART” on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange.

ARHT Media Press Contact

Salman Amin

samin@arhtmedia.com

