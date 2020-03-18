SAN ANTONIO, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Body Details, a med spa operation at the forefront of laser cosmetic services, is entering the body contouring space by offering eon—a laser platform aesthetic device designed to reduce fat. eon has proven to be effective through an array of clinical studies conducted by world-renowned plastic surgeons and dermatologists.



“We take great pride in only offering best-in-class service and equipment,” says Claudio Sorrentino, CEO of Body Details. “I have seen eon in action and members of my staff and I received the treatment. We were and remain impressed!”

“We believe eon will be the new gold standard in the fat loss space and will eclipse competitors as a more effective and efficient device for delivering fat loss in less time and with less discomfort for patients,” Sorrentino says. “Because of this, we have decided to onboard eon as the fat loss device of choice at our current 11 locations this year as well as in all upcoming locations that we have planned in our expansion schedule.”

Janet Campbell, Chairman and CEO of Dominion Aesthetic Technologies (Dominion), the creator of eon, says, “Body Details is a great organization and we’re proud of our association with them. It’s an exciting time and opportunity for Dominion and Body Details. We look forward to the opportunity to help other organizations such as theirs grow their businesses.”

Body Details

Body Details True Laser Centers are the True Laser® specialists. Founded in 2006, Body Details is Southeast Florida’s largest cosmetic laser service provider specializing in permanently removing unwanted hair, tattoos, and reducing skin imperfections to give you a younger more youthful glow. Body Details operates 11 centers across 3 counties and is expanding rapidly. The highest standards didn’t exist, so Body Details created them. Each Body Details location is staffed by master’s degree holding Advanced Practice Registered Nurses operating under the supervision of a board-certified dermatologist or plastic surgeon. Treatment providers are certified by both the Body Details team of renowned medical professionals as well as the manufacturers themselves. Learn more about how Body Details is setting the standard for cosmetic laser services at: www.bodydetails.com.

Body Details has performed over one million treatments on tens of thousands of happy customers. Offering affordable pricing and payment plans, personalized service, fast and easy treatments, and the most convenient locations and flexible schedule throughout the area it’s no wonder Body Details is the #1 provider for cosmetic laser services in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach county and a thrice named fastest growing company in America by Inc. Magazine.

About Dominion Aesthetic Technologies, Inc. (Dominion)

Founded in 2016, Dominion is an aesthetic laser platform device company. Its company headquarters is San Antonio, TX with research and development labs and offices in Orlando, FL. Dominion created eon to meet the unfilled needs faced by aesthetic physicians. Visit Dominion’s website at: https://dominionaesthetic.com/

