PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Each year, the U.S. Payments Forum recognizes the top individual contributors and publishes the Honor Roll to identify those who were leading participants in the Forum projects and activities. The 2019 Honor Roll was compiled based on committee leadership, project leadership, project participation and meeting contributions from January through December 2019.



“The Forum takes pride in the individuals recognized in the Honor Roll and their commitment to the organization and continued involvement in Forum projects,” said Randy Vanderhoof, director of the U.S. Payments Forum. “The work of the Forum is made possible through the tremendous efforts of all participating members. We thank our members for their contribution and insight in projects that are transforming the industry, and the committee chairs for devoting time and expertise to lead these activities.”

The 2019 Honor Roll included a total of 157 industry professionals. The 2019 chairs and top contributors are:

ATM Working Committee. Chairs Marcelo Castro, Diebold Nixdorf; Ron Schnittman, Bank of America; and top contributors Diana Molitor, FIS; Tom Rapkoch, Visa; Mark Stanulonis, FIS



Card-Not-Present Fraud Working Committee. Chair Lesley Pollard, UBS Bank; and top contributors Maggie Bodak, CardinalCommerce, A Visa Solution; Keith Koval, UBS Bank; David True, PayGility Advisors; Joseph Vasterling, Best Buy Co. Inc.; Alan Whittemore, American Express

Communication and Education Working Committee. Chairs Lori Breitzke, FIS; Mansour Karimzadeh, SCIL; and top contributors Christoffel Brummer, Visa; TJ Considine, Visa; Beatriz Gonzalez, PAX Technology, Inc.

Mobile and Contactless Payments Working Committee. Chairs Deborah Baxley, PayGility Advisors; Bradford Loewy, NCR Corp.; Tonya Weiss, Global Payments; and top contributors Roberto Cardenas, Global Payments; Kristy Cook, Target; Marianne Crowe, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston; Evelyn Loran, Visa; Manish Nathwani, SHAZAM; Laura Townsend, Merchant Advisory Group

Petroleum Working Committee. Chairs Kara Gunderson, CITGO Petroleum Corporation; Terry Manhoney, W. Capra Consulting Group; and top contributor Clint Cady, W. Capra Consulting Group

Steering Committee Projects. Officers Kristy Cook, Target; Scott Haney, Woodforest National Bank; Steve Cole, Worldpay from FIS; Manish Nathwani, SHAZAM; and top contributors Andreas Aabye, Visa; Berke Baydu, Mastercard; Simon Hurry, Visa; Ken Mealey, Independent; Nick Pisarev, G+D Mobile Security; Itai Sela, B2 Payment Solutions Inc.

Testing and Certification Working Committee. Chairs Berke Baydu, Mastercard; Edward Perez, Fiserv; Alexandre Pierre, Visa; and top contributors Steve Cole, Worldpay from FIS; Eric Hanna, Verifone; Andy Patania, Elavon, Inc.; Brian Russell, Verifone; Todd Smith, Global Payments

Transit Contactless Open Payments Working Committee. Chair Jennifer Dogin, Mastercard; and top contributors Steve Cole, Worldpay from FIS; Amy Linden, Metropolitan Transportation Authority; Elisa Tavilla, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston

U.S. Payments Forum meetings. Special interest group leads Kristy Cook, Target; Jesse Lee, Wells Fargo; and top contributors Marianne Crowe, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston; Art Harper, PSCU; Ruston Miles, Bluefin Payment Systems; Jeff Minard, Toshiba Global Commerce; Manish Nathwani, SHAZAM; Tom Pouliot, China UnionPay

The full listing of the Forum’s 2019 top contributors and Honor Roll is available at https://www.uspaymentsforum.org/working-committees-sigs/2019-member-recognition/.

If you are interested in participating in upcoming projects and initiatives, you can visit our website to learn about how to become a member. For membership levels, benefits and the application, visit http://www.uspaymentsforum.org/membership/membership-benefits/.

TWEET THIS: Congratulations to the remarkable members of the @USPaymentsForum on their recognition with the 2019 Honor Roll! Visit our website for the full list of Honor Roll and top contributors. https://www.uspaymentsforum.org/working-committees-sigs/2019-member-recognition/

About the U.S. Payments Forum

The U.S. Payments Forum is a cross-industry body focused on supporting the introduction and implementation of new and emerging technologies that protect the security of, and enhance opportunities for payment transactions within the U.S. The Forum is the only non-profit organization whose membership includes the whole payments ecosystem, ensuring that all stakeholders have the opportunity to coordinate, cooperate on, and have a voice in the future of the U.S. payments industry.

Contact:

Adrian Loth

Montner Tech PR

203-226-9290

aloth@montner.com