SEATTLE, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, PayScale, Inc ., the world’s leading provider of cloud-based compensation software and data, announced that Microsoft Corporate Vice President, Corporate Development, Marc Brown is joining PayScale’s Board of Directors, effective immediately.

With more than 22 years of business and legal experience with a focus on mergers and acquisitions and equity investments, Brown will be lending his guidance to PayScale during a phase of high growth and planned global expansion.

Given Brown’s background in corporate development and M&A initiatives for Microsoft, his appointment to the PayScale Board underscores the company’s plans for rapid expansion—providing advanced compensation solutions to a broader base of customers across various industries, while also developing new industry partnerships.

“I am delighted to welcome Marc to the PayScale board,” commented PayScale CEO Scott Torrey. “I am confident that Marc will provide an important voice to our board, given his experience operating at large, successful companies. In addition, his guidance will help evolve our goal to democratize compensation data for both employees and the employers that seek to attract and retain them.”

Torrey and his leadership team recently defined PayScale’s three-year vision that includes acquiring more customers, introducing additional products, expanding internationally and forging partnerships, among other strategic goals.

“I am incredibly excited to work with Scott, the other Board members and the entire PayScale team to create value while pursuing the company's broad vision of providing rich, data-driven compensation insights for employers that want to attract and retain the very best talent at their organizations,” said Brown. “I believe strongly in PayScale’s mission and look forward to supporting the company during this phase of high-growth.”

Brown, who joined Microsoft in 2000, holds an MBA from the New York University Leonard N. Stern School of Business, and a J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center.

For more information about PayScale, as well as the company’s Board of Directors and leadership team, please visit www.payscale.com .



About PayScale

PayScale offers modern compensation software and the most precise, real-time, data-driven insights for employees and employers alike. More than 8,000 customers, from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, use PayScale to power pay decisions for more than 23 million employees. These companies include, Patagonia, The New York Times, Sunsweet, T-Mobile, United Health Group, Wendy's and Perry Ellis. For more information, please visit: https://www.payscale.com/ or follow PayScale on Twitter: https://twitter.com/payscale .