SELBYVILLE, Delaware, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to latest report “Aerospace Coatings Market by Resin (Polyurethane, Epoxy), Technology (Solvent Based Coatings, Water Based Coatings, Powder Coatings), User (OEM, MRO), Aircraft (Commercial, Military, Helicopters, Spacecraft), Application (Exterior, Interior), Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of aerospace coatings will reach $1200 million by 2026. Rising demand for commercial aircrafts in the Asia Pacific region will propel the market revenue.

Increasing air passengers across the globe will drive the market growth. To cater the demand of increasing air travelers, around 40,000 commercial aircrafts are required over the period of next two decades. Presence of mature aerospace industry along with rising military & defense spending in North America is predicted to influence the aerospace coatings market size.

Epoxy resins will account for more than 45% market volume share by 2026. These resins are more popular due to their strength, chemical resistance and durability. Revenue generated by the OEMs will exceed USD 650 million by 2026. Increasing demand for commercial as well as military aircrafts will propel the market demand.

Powder coatings will hold around 10% share in the aerospace coatings market by 2026. Stringent environmental regulations in the coatings industry are promoting the market share. Water-based coatings will be the fastest growing technology segment through 2026 on account of stringent regulations regarding VOC emissions for solvent-based coatings.

Helicopter segment is poised to reach around USD 200 million market revenue by 2026. The expanding helicopter fleet size for military applications in developed & emerging economies will escalate the demand for aerospace coatings market.

Interior applications will register over 6.5% gains during the forecast timeframe. Increasing focus on cabin modification and interior upgradation in aircraft to enhance customer experience will fuel the market growth.

Asia Pacific aerospace coatings market is anticipated to cross a valuation of over USD 330 million by 2026 impelled by increasing air travelers and rising commercial aircraft demand across the region.

Some major findings of the aerospace coatings market report include:

Technological innovations supported by government initiatives in Europe will propel the market growth.

Polyurethane resins will remain the largest resin segment.

Solvent-based coatings dominated the market due to its extensive usage in major end-use sectors.

MRO will be the fastest growing user-type segment due to rising MRO activities of aircrafts globally.

In terms of volume, commercial aircrafts will hold around 40% of the market share by 2026

players include PPG Industries, Akzo Nobel NV, Brycoat Inc, BASF, Argosy International, IHI Ionbond AG, The Sherwin-Williams Company and Heinkel. New product development, production capacity expansion, acquisitions and partnerships are some of the key strategies adopted by the major industry players.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Aerospace Coatings Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2016 - 2026

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Raw material suppliers

3.3.2 Manufacturers

3.3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.3.4 Distribution channel analysis

3.3.4.1 OEM

3.3.4.2 Aftermarket

3.3.5 End-users

3.3.6 Vendor matrix

3.4 Pricing Analysis

3.4.1 By region

3.4.1.1 North America

3.4.1.2 Europe

3.4.1.3 Asia Pacific

3.4.1.4 Latin America

3.4.1.5 Middle East & Africa

3.4.2 Cost structure analysis

3.5 Technology landscape

3.5.1 Physical vapor deposition (PVD) coatings

3.5.2 UV Cured Coatings

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.7 Industry best practices & key buying criteria

3.7.1 Need recognition

3.7.2 Information Search

3.7.3 Purchase decision

3.7.4 Post purchase behaviour

3.8 Industry impact forces

3.8.1 Growth drivers

3.8.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.9 Innovation and sustainability

3.9.1 Metamaterial based thermal coatings

3.10 Growth potential analysis, 2019

3.11 Porter’s analysis

3.12 Competitive landscape, 2019

3.12.1 Top player analysis, 2019

3.12.2 Strategy dashboard

3.13 PESTLE analysis

