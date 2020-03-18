DECLARATION

DU NOMBRE D’ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL

ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE

AU 29 FEVRIER 2020

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce

Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF

Nombre d’actions composant le capital social 221 297 797 Nombre de droits de vote théoriques 255 045 841 Nombre de droits de vote exerçables 254 874 412

Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d’Elis www.corporate-elis.com

(Rubrique Relations Investisseurs / Information Réglementée / Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital de la société)

DISCLOSURE

OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL

AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

AS OF 29 FEBRUARY 2020

Total number of shares 221,297,797 Theoretical number of voting rights 255,045,841 Number of exercisable voting rights 254,874,412

This disclosure is on Elis web site www.corporate-elis.com



(section Investor Relations / Regulatory Information / Monthly information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares that make up the company’s capital)

Attachment