DECLARATION
DU NOMBRE D’ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL
ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE
AU 29 FEVRIER 2020
Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce
Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF
|Nombre d’actions composant le capital social
|221 297 797
|Nombre de droits de vote théoriques
|255 045 841
|Nombre de droits de vote exerçables
|254 874 412
Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d’Elis www.corporate-elis.com
(Rubrique Relations Investisseurs / Information Réglementée / Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital de la société)
DISCLOSURE
OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
AS OF 29 FEBRUARY 2020
|Total number of shares
|221,297,797
|Theoretical number of voting rights
|255,045,841
|Number of exercisable voting rights
|254,874,412
This disclosure is on Elis web site www.corporate-elis.com
(section Investor Relations / Regulatory Information / Monthly information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares that make up the company’s capital)
