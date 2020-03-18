

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S





18 March 2020





Given the recent announcements and restrictions from the Danish government regarding the Coronavirus, the Bank has decided to postpone its annual general meeting called for Monday, 23 March 2020 at 3.00 pm.

The Bank expects to convene a new annual general meeting as soon as possible, but will at all times prioritise the health and safety of its shareholders, employees and other participants in order to comply with requests from the Danish government.

At the time of this announcement, the Bank expects to hold a new general meeting with the same agenda items.

Please address any enquiries regarding the present announcement to Jan Ulsø Madsen, CEO, at tel. +45 96 93 21 04





Vestjysk Bank A/S





Jan Ulsø Madsen

CEO







Vestjysk Bank A/S

Torvet 4-5

7620 Lemvig

Denmark

Phone +45 96 63 20 00



CVR no. 34631328

www.vestjyskbank.dk



