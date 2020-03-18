New York, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Tea Extract Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Source ; Application ; Nature ; Form , and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05875920/?utm_source=GNW

Tea extracts such as green tea are high in antioxidants and promote heart health. Tea extracts are used in various food and beverages, cosmetic, pharmaceutical applications to enhance the nutritional value of the products. The tea extracts are available in organic and conventional form. The demand for organic tea extract has surged over the past few years due to the increasing demand for certified organic products by the consumers.



Based on application, the tea extracts market has been segmented into food, beverage, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical applications.The beverage segment dominated the tea extracts market in 2018.



Moreover, the cosmetic segment is projected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period.Tea extracts are added in various beverages so as to improve the taste, flavor, and nutritional profile of the beverage.



Recent product innovations in the beverages have led to the introduction of many new products and flavors in beverages, which in turn is boosting the tea extracts market for beverages.The trend towards a healthy lifestyle and disease prevention are some of the major factors to high demand for tea extracts beverages.



Consumers in developed countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, France, and China, among others, are increasingly taking an interest in their nutrition and expect that their beverages should deliver functional benefits in addition to refreshment.



In 2018, the Europe region dominated the tea extracts market, in terms of value owing to the changes in lifestyle patterns of consumers and preference toward healthy and nutritious food and skin care items.Additionally, changing food habits and rise in disposable income in developed countries such as the Germany, France and United Kingdom has led to a surged the demand for tea extracts.



Further, presence of strong manufacturing base for tea extracts along with increased focus over research and development activities is further expected to expand the growth of the market in the region.



Some of the players present in global tea extracts market are ADM WILD Europe GmbH & Co.KG, Allen Flavors, Inc., Amelia Bay, Damin Food (Zhangzhou) Co., Ltd., Dohler, Finlays, Fujian Xian Yang Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Goodricke Group Limited, Martin Bauer Group, Quala, Robertet Group, ShanShan Tea, Shenzhen Shenbao Huacheng Tech.Co., Ltd., Synergy Flavors, Tata Global Beverages, Unilever and Zhejiang MingHuang food shares development co., Ltd., among others.



The overall global tea extracts market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the tea extracts market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the tea extracts market.

