VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) (“SouthGobi” or the “Company”) announces that the board of directors (the “Board”) will consider and approve the financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2019 on Monday, March 30, 2020. These results will be released on March 30, 2020.



About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

Contact: Investor Relations Kino Fu Office: +852 2156 7030 (Hong Kong) +1 604 762 6783 (Canada) Email: Website: www.southgobi.com