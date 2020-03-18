Dublin, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Carpets and Rugs Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global carpets and rugs market is poised to grow by USD 18.98 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.



The report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The market is driven by consumers' preference for interior designs. In addition, rising demand for eco-friendly carpets and rugs is anticipated to boost the growth of the global carpets and rugs market as well.



Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel placement

Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

E-retailers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Department stores - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

UK - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

France - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Germany - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Italy - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Inter IKEA Group

Interface Inc.

Milliken & Co.

Mohawk Industries Inc.

Oriental Weavers Carpets Co.

Tai Ping Carpets International Ltd.

Tarkett Group

The Dixie Group Inc.

Victoria PLC

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

