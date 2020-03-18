Dublin, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Carpets and Rugs Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carpets and rugs market is poised to grow by USD 18.98 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

The report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The market is driven by consumers' preference for interior designs. In addition, rising demand for eco-friendly carpets and rugs is anticipated to boost the growth of the global carpets and rugs market as well.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product placement
  • Activity toys and accessories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Soft toys and accessories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Outdoor and vehicle toys - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Games and puzzles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel placement
  • Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • E-retailers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Department stores - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • UK - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • France - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Germany - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Italy - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
  • Inter IKEA Group
  • Interface Inc.
  • Milliken & Co.
  • Mohawk Industries Inc.
  • Oriental Weavers Carpets Co.
  • Tai Ping Carpets International Ltd.
  • Tarkett Group
  • The Dixie Group Inc.
  • Victoria PLC

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors

