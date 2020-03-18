Dublin, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MEMS Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.34% over the forecast period (2020-2025).
The increasing popularity of IoT in semiconductors, increasing demand for smart consumer electronics and wearable devices, and growing adoption of automation in industries and homes are some of the significant factors influencing the growth of MEMS market while the highly complex manufacturing process and demanding cycle time, and lack of standardized fabrication process for MEMS is expected to hinder the growth of market.
Key Highlights
Major Market Trends
Industrial Application to Significant Market Share
Asia-Pacific is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Size during the Forecast Period
Competitive Landscape
The MEMS market is highly competitive and is currently dominated by a few players in the Asia-Pacific, followed by those in the Americas and Europe. The global market is expected to be consolidated in nature, and the major players with a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries by leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and their profitability. Broadcom Inc., Robert Bosch GmBH, STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Inc., Qorvo Inc., among others are some of the major players present in the current market.
Recent Industry Developments
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET INSIGHTS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
5 MARKET DYNAMICS
5.1 Introduction to Market Dynamics
5.2 Market Drivers
5.2.1 Increasing Popularity of IoT in Semiconductors
5.2.2 Increasing Demand for Smart Consumer Electronics & Wearable Devices
5.2.3 Increasing Adoption of Automation in Industries and Homes
5.3 Market Restraints
5.3.1 Highly Complex Manufacturing Process and Demanding Cycle Time
5.3.2 Lack of Standardized Fabrication Process for MEMS
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Type
6.1.1 RF MEMS
6.1.2 Oscillators
6.1.3 Microfluidics
6.1.4 Environmental MEMS
6.1.5 Optical MEMS
6.1.6 MEMS Microphones
6.1.7 Inertial MEMS
6.1.8 Pressure MEMS
6.1.9 Thermophiles
6.1.10 Microbolometers
6.1.11 Inkjet Heads
6.2 By Application
6.2.1 Automotive
6.2.2 Healthcare
6.2.3 Industrial
6.2.4 Consumer Electronics
6.2.5 Telecom
6.2.6 Aerospace & Defense
6.3 Geography
6.3.1 North America
6.3.2 Europe
6.3.3 Asia-Pacific
6.3.4 Latin America
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Relative Positioning of MEMS Vendors
7.2 Relative Positioning of MEMS Foundry
7.3 Company Profiles
7.3.1 Broadcom Inc.
7.3.2 Robert Bosch GmbH
7.3.3 STMicroelectronics N.V.
7.3.4 Texas Instruments Inc.
7.3.5 Qorvo Inc.
7.3.6 Infineon Technologies AG
7.3.7 Knowles Electronics LLC
7.3.8 TDK Corporation
7.3.9 NXP Semiconductors N.V.
7.3.10 Panasonic Corporation
7.3.11 GoerTek Inc.
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6j6nzs
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
