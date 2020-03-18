MONTREAL, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Management of SIRIOS (TSX-V: SOI) is pleased to announce the start of a diamond drilling campaign, totalling 2,000 metres on the Aquilon gold property in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec. This drilling campaign is the first phase of a planned 10,000-metre program.



In addition to testing the depth extension of the three main high-grade gold showings, drill holes will also test for potentially new gold mineralization in the Loup structural corridor. This corridor covers an area of approximately 5 km2 and contains all of the currently known gold showings on the property.

More than fifteen high-grade gold vein showings have been discovered over the years on the Aquilon property by Sirios and its partners. Several of these showings have been tested by surface channel sampling and shallow diamond drilling. Examples of the better previous intersections include: 3,230.89 g/t Au over 0.8 m on the Lingo 3 West vein (ref.: press release 06/26/2008), as well as 834.4 g/t Au over 1.71 m on the Môman vein and 133.67 g/t Au over 0.82 m on the Fleur de Lys vein (ref.: press release 01/19/20110). All the showings remain open at depth with an interpreted north-northeast plunge. Please refer to the various previous press releases on Aquilon at the following link: https://sirios.com/en/aquilon/ .

The Aquilon property, 100% owned by Sirios, comprises 140 claims covering nearly 70 km2. It is located approximately 1,750 km north of Montreal and 490 km east of Radisson, the property is easily accessible year round by a network of roads via the road leading to the Laforge 1 hydroelectric power complex (LA-1), 20 km north of the Trans-Taïga Highway.

Sirios implements precautionary measures in response to the COVID-19

Sirios Resources Inc. considers the health and safety of its employees and contractors of utmost importance. This is why the management has, for precautionary measures, decided to temporarily close its administrative office in Montreal until further notice. All staff working in the administrative office in Montreal have been working from their homes since last week. Teleworking allows the staff to perform their usual tasks from home, as Sirios has an efficient computer network system that allows secure remote access to the main server. In addition, preventive measures have also been implemented for members of the technical team and contractors that are currently working in the field at Eeyou Istchee James Bay. Diamond drilling continues at the Cheechoo and Aquilon properties. We will continue to follow the development of the COVID-19 situation and any and all recommendations issued by the government in order to effectively implement the necessary safety measures.

Roger Moar, Geo., and Dominique Doucet, P. Eng., Qualified Persons pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, prepared and verified the technical information of this press release, as well as reviewed the final text.

About Sirios

Founded in 1995, Sirios Resources develops and explores its own mining exploration projects. Pioneer in the discovery of significant gold deposits in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, over the years, Sirios focuses mainly on its Cheechoo gold deposit while actively exploring the auriferous potential of the Eeyou Istchee James Bay area in Quebec.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.