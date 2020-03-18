Fast-Casual Brand Offers Free Immunity Booster with any Smoothie or Shake Purchase



Burleson, Texas, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) the parent company of Muscle Maker Grill & Healthy Joe’s, a fast-casual concept known for serving “healthier for you” meals, today announced that it will offer free immunity boosters with all smoothie and shake purchases throughout the remainder of cold and flu season to boost morale especially in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. The brand is focused on doing its part to keep guests healthy as the practice of social distancing and desire for boosted immunity increase, especially in major cities across the US. Guests can stop by any location to redeem their offer – no coupon necessary. The company is also focusing on its delivery efforts and capacity to ensure Americans continue to be able to order fresh healthy food for their families at home while practicing social distancing.

The immunity booster, made by SWIIG, is made without GMO ingredients, added sugar, artificial flavors or sweeteners and contains no gluten or preservatives. Each serving contains 15 essential vitamins and minerals to support a healthy immune system. Adding one scoop to an MMG smoothie or shake provides a full dose of daily vitamins and nutrients.

Muscle Maker Grill’s smoothies are made with 100% real fruit and come in various flavors such as four berry, mango tropics, strawberry, pineapple, strawberry banana and carrot apple. Organic options are available at select locations. Protein shakes can be made with 26 grams (sm) or 42 grams (lg) of protein and come in vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, banana berry blast or chocolate peanut butter. Guests looking for additional nutritional support can add in other nutrient rich extras such as spinach, banana, peanut butter, baby kale, or extra protein. The combinations are virtually endless when it comes to MMG’s smoothie and shake lineup. The top seller across the chain is the chocolate peanut butter protein shake.

Guests can take advantage of the free immunity booster offer while trying out MMG’s Shake of the Month – The Shamrockin’. The new shake is made with unsweetened almond milk, Matcha green tea, chocolate and mint and 30 grams of vanilla whey protein. The Shamrockin’ tastes just like mint chocolate chip, minus the guilt! It also provides a great source of calcium to support bone health.

“We know people are on high alert due to concerns about COVID-19” said Mike Roper, Chief Executive Officer of Muscle Maker Grill. “Our guests have been impacted in one way or another and we wanted to let them know that we care about their health. Whether they’re looking for a healthy snack, meal replacement or just in need of an immunity pick me up, Muscle Maker Grill is here to help! Now guests can craft their favorite smoothie or shake and add in our free nutrient dense immunity booster to help them power through their day.”

About Muscle Maker Grill

Founded in 1995 in Colonia, New Jersey, Muscle Maker Grill features high quality, great tasting food, freshly prepared with proprietary recipes. The menu, created with the guest’s health in mind, is lean and protein based. It features all-natural chicken, grass fed steak, lean turkey, whole wheat pasta, wraps, bowls and more. It also offers a wide selection of fruit smoothies in a variety of assorted flavors, protein shakes and supplements. For more information on Muscle Maker Grill, visit www.musclemakergrill.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements.” To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should”, “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Muscle Maker, Inc does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

