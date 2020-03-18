VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- InsuraGuest Technologies Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX- V: ISGI) is pleased to announce the launch of its new division, InsuraGuest Risk Purchasing Group, LLC (InsuraGuest RPG).



InsuraGuest RPG, has received its certificate of approval from the State of Nevada Division of Insurance, which allows the Company’s group of unassociated businesses, hotels and vacation rentals with similar risk profiles to take advantage of a joint insurance purchase.

“We are combining insurance and technology to build a world-class insurtech (insurance + technology) company, thus creating long-term value for our shareholders,” States Douglas Anderson, chairman and CEO of InsuraGuest. “The InsuraGuest RPG enables us to offer our clients the liability coverage they need to protect their property.”

InsuraGuest Insurance Agency, LLC (a wholly owned subsidiary of Company) will administer the InsuraGuest RPG for hotels and vacation rentals: License – UT: 736373

InsuraGuest Technologies Inc.

InsuraGuest Technologies ( TSX-V: ISGI ) is a SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) company utilizing its proprietary flagship insurtech (insurance + technology) software platform, InsuraGuest, to integrate with hotel and vacation rental property management systems. This integration enables the delivery of a specialized Hospitality Liability policy, which is provided by the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, InsuraGuest Risk Purchasing Group, LLC., to its members. Through the insurtech platform and the Hospitality Liability policy combination, member properties of the InsuraGuest Risk Purchasing Group, LLC. and their guests are protected and benefit from the potential accident and loss coverage during their stay on property. The specialized Hospitality Liability policy was created specifically for InsuraGuest Risk Purchasing Group, LLC. and is the first line of defense for its member properties. For more information, visit the company’s website at https://www.InsuraGuest.com/

