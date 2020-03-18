LAS VEGAS, NV, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCQB: IINX), ("Ionix Technology", "IINX" or "the Company"), a business aggregator in photoelectric display and smart energy fields, announced that its board of directors appointed Mr. Yang Yan as the Company’s President and Treasurer, effective March 16, 2020. Mr. Shuyu Li resigned as President and Treasurer and the Board of Directors reappointed Mr. Li as Director of Overseas Business of the Company.

Mr. Yang Yan joined Ionix Technology, Inc. as vice-president of the Company in October 2016, mainly responsible for asset restructuring, mergers, investment and financing, and other business activities. From April 2003 to December 2006, he served as the manager of the Finance Department in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Dalian Xigang Branch, mainly responsible for the international settlement business. From March 2007 to October 2016, he served as the general manager of Dalian Huanyu Venture Capital Ltd., mainly responsible for investment and financing business. Mr. Yan holds a Bachelor's Degree in International Finance from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics.

“During his three years as Vice President, Mr. Yan has provided broad leadership across the Company and led numerous strategic initiatives,” said Mr. Cheng Li, Chairman and CEO of Ionix Technology. “His background in both domestic and international financial market makes him a good fit for this position as we uplist to a National Exchange.”



About Ionix Technology, Inc.

Ionix Technology, Inc. is a holding company that is principally engaged in the photoelectric display and smart energy industries. The company has five operating subsidiaries: Changchun Fangguan Electronics Technology Co., Ltd, a company which has been focusing on R&D, manufacturing and marketing LCM and LCD. Changchun Fangguan Photoelectric Display Technology Co., Ltd, a company which specializes in developing, designing, and selling TN and STN LCD, STN, CSTN, and TFT LCD modules as well as other related products; Shenzhen Baileqi Electronic Technology Co., Ltd, a company which specializes in LCD slicing, filling, researching and designing, and selling of LCD Modules (LCM) and PCBs; Lisite Science Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., a company engaged in the marketing and selling of intelligent electronic devices; and Dalian Shizhe New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., a company engaged in the new energy support service, and operating the photovoltaic power generation, electric vehicles and charging piles with corresponding operation and maintenance and three dimensional parking. Currently, IINX has embarked on the layout of industrialization and marketization of front end materials and back end modules of liquid crystal displays and applications of flexible folding display technology by taking Fangguan Electronics as production bases, to seize the market share of OLED high technology.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.theiinx.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, such as the inherent uncertainties associated with new business opportunities and development stage companies. Ionix Technology assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements. Although Ionix Technology believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Investors should refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in Ionix Technology's annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

