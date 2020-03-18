ROCHESTER, Mich., March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of digital health solutions for life science companies and payers, will host an online discussion on how to navigate the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with clinical leaders at Microsoft, Massachusetts General Hospital and from the global medical technology company, BD.



The conversation is part of OptimizeRx’s initiative to facilitate industry collaboration to help stop the spread of the virus.

The panel will be moderated by Rebecca Love, MSN, RN and VP of customer strategy and engagement for OptimizeRx. She will be joined by Molly McCarthy MBA, BSN, Microsoft’s national director for U.S. Health and chief nursing officer; Kelly Robke MBA, MS, RN, VP of clinical thought leadership at BD; and Hiyam Nadel MBA, BSN, director of the Center of Innovations in Care Delivery at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Topic: Learning Together: Navigating the COVID-19 Pandemic

This webinar is designed to share the knowledge, insight and expertise of these leading nurse executives as they navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. Connected by their nursing backgrounds and representing three different healthcare verticals (hospitals, healthcare technology and medical devices), this unique panel will provide a valuable opportunity for participants to learn and engage.

Date: Thursday, March 19

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

The webinar is free and open to anyone in the industry and will provide an opportunity to communicate directly with the panelists. Over the coming weeks, OptimizeRx plans to host a series of crucial conversations connecting various healthcare stakeholders to drive innovation, collaboration and education.

Register today at www.optimizerx.com/webinars .

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx® (NASDAQ: OPRX), a digital health company, connects pharmaceutical companies to patients and providers, offering greater affordability, adherence and brand awareness at the point-of-care. As the nation’s largest digital platform connecting life sciences to the point-of-care, OptimizeRx provides a direct channel for pharma companies, payers, medtech, and medical associations to communicate with healthcare providers right within their workflow and also directly to patients.

The cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications and better healthcare outcomes with real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education and critical clinical information. OptimizeRx provides more than half of the ambulatory patient market with access to these benefits through leading EHR platforms like Allscripts, Amazing Charts and Quest, and directly via its mobile communications platform and digital therapeutics SaaS platform.

For more information, follow the company on Twitter , LinkedIn or visit www.OptimizeRx.com .

