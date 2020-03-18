Dublin, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Football Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Football Market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.57%, during the forecast period (2020-2025).



The football market is growing worldwide with the increasing interest of people towards the football sport, fueled by the club-level and country-level leagues.



The sport requires a good amount of physical work in the form of running, thereby enhancing stamina levels. It also keeps the body strong, flexible, and in shape. Therefore, being a complete workout package, the game is becoming popular among young athletes, cricketers, and runners, who are playing football as a part of their fitness routine as an alternate sport.



However, due to the popularization of video games, the youngsters are indulging less into real games, which is in turn leading to reduced demand of footballs.



Key Market Trends



Introduction of Butyl Bladders and Silicone Valves



Bladders are usually made of latex, but another range of butyl bladder footballs have invaded the premium football market due to the effectiveness of the material. Butyl bladders retain the air for much longer periods of time than their latex counterparts. They also offer better contact quality as compared to latex bladders. However, the latex bladders deliver better surface tension as compared to the butyl ones.



Consequently, butyl bladders are the choice for higher quality footballs with latex providing the inners for cheaper promotional and training balls. The higher-end footballs also have custom butyl valves for air retention. Silicone treated valves are often used on top-end footballs for smooth insertion of the metal inflating needle and further protection from loss of air. Overall, the butyl bladders can retain the air for 3-4 weeks at a time on contrary to latex bladders that need to be inflated at least once a week.



Europe Holds the Largest Share in the Football Market



The increasing number of football participants and the number of football clubs have strongly accelerated the demand for football balls in the country, among all age groups. Thus, it provides a great opportunity for foreign football manufacturing companies, to expand their business in the country. There are more than 7,000 football teams, and about 5,300 clubs are the members of the English football league system. The football clubs have been generating strong revenue, owing to an increasing number of individuals enrolling themselves in these football clubs every year.



With the ever-rising concept of women empowerment, several women football clubs are being introduced in Europe and other regions that train and skill the individuals to play professionally. Additionally, with the provision of considerable sponsorships for the cause, women clubs are becoming professional platforms, where teams are being formed and compete at different levels in leagues and competitions, benefitting the sponsors as well as the players.



Competitive Landscape



The major players in the market, like Adidas and Nike, are innovating their footballs with abstract patterns and experimenting with the number of panels to give better stability to the ball. The introduction of better products in the market will pave the way for more consumers to buy price-worthy products rather than choosing low-standard balls at little lower prices. Owing to the spread of football craze, customization of balls for individual leagues and games is the newest way to attract football customers. The manufacturers are, thus, focusing on developing better and attractive balls to capture the market.



