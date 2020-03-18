Mr. Manuel Civera Salvador, the Mayor of Llíria, and Mr. Hu Huazhi, the Founder, Chairman and CEO of EHang, signed the strategic cooperation agreement on March 11, 2020.

GUANGZHOU, China, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (“EHang” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EH), the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company, today announced that it established a strategic partnership with Llíria in Spain as its fourth urban air mobility (“UAM”) pilot city globally following Seville in Spain, Linz in Austria and Guangzhou in China.



As a technology pioneer and the first to market in the UAM industry, EHang will collaborate with the Llíria City Council to develop a 3D air mobility solution for smart cities and launch a pilot operation program of passenger-grade AAVs designed to explore different application scenarios including tourism. In addition, EHang and Llíria City Council will work together with the Spanish Aviation Safety and Security Agency to establish relevant systems and standards to support this new transportation ecosystem.

Furthermore, EHang and the Llíria City Council expect to co-develop a modernized and integrated AAV command-and-control platform in Llíria for low-altitude airspace and air traffic management, which will integrate the government demands for AAVs in smart city management.

EHang also intends to improve logistics delivery efficiency through deploying AAVs and leveraging Llíria geographic advantages of its close proximity to Valencia, one of the important ports in Europe and its location surrounded by sea, islands and mountains.

Mr. Manuel Civera Salvador, the Mayor of Llíria, said, “We appreciate EHang chooses Llíria for the UAM initiative in Europe. Its disruptive innovation of this new urban air transport vehicle will have a profound impact on our life and many business and service sectors in the near future. We are very pleased to establish a strategic partnership with EHang to create a new mode of cooperation with not only the over 40 UAM initiative cities community in Europe, but also the international network with advanced experiences, to become the frontrunner of this industry.”

On February 28, 2019, Llíria joined the UAM Initiative Cities Community, one of the European Union's EIP-SCC (European Innovation Partnership on Smart Cities and Communities) projects established to promote the transformation of urban three-dimensional transportation.

"Llíria not only has beautiful city scenery, but also is well-suited for the deployment of autonomous aerial vehicles. We expect EHang's UAM ecosystem to bring a new 'technological' landscape to Llíria, enabling residents and visitors to enjoy the convenience of life in the 'Smart City’ era,” said Mr. Hu Huazhi, the Founder, Chairman and CEO of EHang. “Llíria is EHang's second UAM pilot city in Spain. I look forward to joining forces with other cities around the world to help create ‘Smart Living’ a reality."

EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. Our mission is to make safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions: urban air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. As the forerunner of cutting-edge AAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com .

