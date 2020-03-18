WEST JORDAN, Utah, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. ("Sportsman's Warehouse" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPWH) today announced that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 financial results on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be broadcast on the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.sportsmans.com/ . An online archive of the webcast will be available for one year following the call.

About Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.

Sportsman's Warehouse is an outdoor sporting goods retailer focused on meeting the everyday needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant and everyone in between. We provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.