eQ PLC INVESTOR NEWS

18 March 2020, at 2:40 p.m.

eQ Plc published a notice of the Annual General Meeting on 6 February 2020 (“AGM”). The said stock exchange release can be found here: https://tools.euroland.com/tools/Pressreleases/GetPressRelease/?ID=3696366&lang=en-GB&companycode=sf-ama&v=sf-ama_new

eQ Plc has decided to initiate a series of precautionary measures for the AGM to be held on Wednesday 25 March 2020 at 16.00 EET at Rake-Sali Ball Room, at Bulevardi 2, Helsinki in order to decrease the risk of spread of coronavirus.

eQ Plc’s shareholders can follow the AGM through a live webcast stream, and present questions before and during the AGM. A link to the live webcast stream and other AGM materials can be found here: https://www.eq.fi/en/about-eq-group/hallinnointi/yhtiokokoukset . It is not possible for a shareholder to vote via the live webcast stream. A prerequisite for using the live webcast stream is that the shareholder has registered to the AGM in accordance with the instructions set out in the Notice of the AGM. Shareholder who wishes to join the live webcast stream, shall register for the live webcast stream no later than on 24 March 2020 at 4.00 p.m., by using registration form that can be found on the abovementioned eQ Plc’s webpage.

All the presentations in the AGM will be published beforehand on the eQ Plc’s webpage and will be in the presented in the AGM as short and concise as possible.

We also wish to remind that shareholders of eQ Plc, who control over 60 per cent of the outstanding shares and votes in eQ Plc, have informed that they will vote for the key matters on the AGM agenda.

In order to minimise the risk of spreading the virus, there will be no food or drink serving at the AGM.

Taking into account the current the development and impact of the coronavirus, we strongly encourage our shareholders to follow the eQ Plc’s AGM using the live webcast stream.

The aim of the precautionary measures is to ensure the safety and well-being of eQ Plc’s shareholders, staff and other stakeholders.

Helsinki 18 March 2020

eQ Plc

Additional information: Juha Surve, Group General Counsel, +358 (9) 8733 or +358 50 303 6099, juha.surve@eQ.fi.

