Dublin, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RF Semiconductor Market by Device (Filter, Power Amplifier, Switch, Low Noise Amplifier), Frequency Band, Material (GaAs, GaN, Si) Application (Consumer Devices, Automotive, Telecommunication, Aerospace & Defense), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global RF semiconductor market size is expected to grow from USD 17.4 billion in 2020 to USD 26.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.5%.
One of the major driving factors for the market growth is the increasing demand for RF devices for smartphones. Also, due to the rising penetration of LTE and advanced technologies, the need for RF semiconductors is increasing. Moreover, the increasing importance of advanced RF devices in radar and electronic warfare systems is driving the growth of the RF semiconductor industry. However, the rising cost of RF devices with performance improvements restrain market growth.
Based on material, RF semiconductor market for gallium nitride to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The demand for gallium nitride (GaN)-based RF semiconductors is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. GaN exhibits several characteristics, such as high breakdown voltage, high power density, high-frequency operation, high efficiency, and excellent thermal conductivity properties. In the higher frequencies being utilized for 5G, GaN is 10% to 15% more efficient than LDMOS/Silicon devices. Hence GaN will gain traction for 5G applications, particularly for base station power amplifiers. This is expected to drive the market for gallium nitride during the forecast period.
Based on frequency band, VHF & UHF to hold significant share from 2020 to 2025
The VHF & UHF frequency bands are expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. These bands are considered to be one of the most important frequency bands for modern wireless communication systems. The growing demand from CATV & wired broadband application along with the increasing penetration of LTE technology across the world are expected to be the key drivers for the RF semiconductor market for VHF & UHF frequency bands during the forecast period.
APAC RF semiconductor industry to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period
The RF semiconductor industry in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region is experiencing increasing penetration of LTE technology. Also, RF semiconductors are in massive demand for consumer devices applications in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea, which in turn, is expected to boost the RF semiconductor market in the region. Increasing the focus of governments for the development of infrastructure to support 5G technology is expected to surge the demand for RF semiconductors across APAC.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in RF Semiconductor Market
4.2 RF Semiconductor Market in APAC, By Device and Application
4.3 RF Semiconductor Market, By Frequency Band
4.4 Country-Wise RF Semiconductor Market Growth Rate
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for RF Devices for Smartphones
5.2.1.2 Increasing Importance of Advanced RF Devices in Radar and Electronic Warfare Systems
5.2.1.3 Increasing Penetration of LTE and Advanced Technologies
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Increasing Cost of RF Devices With Performance Improvement
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing use of GaN-Based RF Devices With Evolution of 5G Technology
5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for RF Devices From Automotive Application
5.2.3.3 Increasing Application of RF Energy
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Design Challenges for RF Devices Operating at Higher Frequency
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
6 RF Semiconductor Market, By Device
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Filter
6.2.1 Filters to Hold Largest Market Share During Forecast Period
6.3 Power Amplifier
6.3.1 GaN-Based Power Amplifiers Find Increasing Applications in Base Stations
6.4 Switch
6.4.1 Technological Advancements in Telecom Industry to Drive Market Growth
6.5 Low Noise Amplifier
6.5.1 Low Noise Amplifier Finds Increased Applications in Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Devices, and Telecommunication
6.6 Others
7 RF Semiconductor Market, By Frequency Band
7.1 Introduction
7.2 VHF and UHF
7.2.1 VHF & UHF Frequency Bands are Among Most Important Frequency Bands for Modern Wireless Communication Systems
7.3 SHF
7.3.1 SHF Frequency Band is Expected to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
7.4 Ehf
7.4.1 EHF Frequency Band is Highest Available Frequency Band in RF Spectrum
8 RF Semiconductor Market, By Material
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) and Piezoelectric Substrate
8.2.1 Gallium Arsenide has Major Applications in Smartphones
8.3 Silicon (Si)
8.3.1 Silicon Devices are Least Expensive to Manufacture as Compared to Other Devices
8.4 Silicon Germanium (SiGe)
8.4.1 Silicon Germanium-Based RF Devices Find Applications in Consumer Devices, Telecommunication, and CaTV & Wired Broadband
8.5 Gallium Nitride (GaN)
8.5.1 Market for Gallium Nitride-Based RF Devices Expected to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
8.6 Indium Phosphide (InP)
8.6.1 InP Offers an Alternative to GaAs in Providing Increased Performance at Higher Performance With Lower Power Consumption
9 RF Semiconductor, By Operating Voltage
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Up to 5 V
9.3 5.1 to 20 V
9.4 Above 20 V
10 RF Semiconductor Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Consumer Devices
10.2.1 Smartphones
10.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Smartphones and Increasing RF Components in Smartphones Drives Market Growth
10.2.2 Laptops & Tablets
10.2.2.1 Increasing Adoption of GaAs-Based RF Devices in Laptops and Tablets to Drive Market
10.3 Telecommunication
10.3.1 Telecommunication Infrastructure Expected to Provide Opportunities for GaN RF Devices
10.4 Aerospace & Defense
10.4.1 Radar
10.4.1.1 Increasing Importance of Advanced Radar Systems for Aerospace & Defense Applications to Drive Market
10.4.2 Electronic Warfare
10.4.2.1 Growing Usage of RF Jammers in Military Installations to Drive Market Growth
10.5 Automotive
10.5.1 Increasing Adoption of ADAS Systems in Vehicles to Create Opportunities for RF Market
10.6 CATV & Wired Broadband
10.6.1 CaTV & Wired Broadband Networks are Increasingly Operating in Fully-Loaded Spectrum
10.7 Others
11 Geographic Analysis
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.1.1 US Held Largest Share in North American RF Semiconductor Market
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.2.1 Increasing Investments in Defense Application to Drive Market in Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Smartphones to Drive Market Growth
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 UK
11.3.1.1 UK Expected to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
11.3.2 Germany
11.3.2.1 Growing Investments in Automotive Sector to Drive Market in Germany
11.3.3 France
11.3.3.1 Development of Infrastructure to Support 5G Technology Expected to Propel RF Semiconductor Market
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.4.1 Increasing Penetration of Broadband Subscriptions to Drive Market Growth
11.3.5 Rest of Europe
11.3.5.1 Rest of Europe Held a Significant Market Share of RF Semiconductor Market
11.4 Asia Pacific (APAC)
11.4.1 China
11.4.1.1 China to Hold Largest Market Share in APAC RF Semiconductor Market
11.4.2 Japan
11.4.2.1 Ongoing Implementation of 5G Services in Japan to Drive Market
11.4.3 South Korea
11.4.3.1 Increasing Penetration of 5G Technology and Growing Subscribers Onto 5G Network to Drive Market in South Korea
11.4.4 Rest of APAC
11.4.4.1 Rest of APAC Presents an Attractive Opportunity for RF Semiconductor Market Players
11.5 Rest of the World (RoW)
11.5.1 South America
11.5.1.1 Growing Penetration of LTE Technology in Brazil to Drive Market
11.5.2 Middle East and Africa
11.5.2.1 Growing Demand for Broadband Communication to Drive Market in Middle East & Africa
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Ranking Analysis: RF Semiconductor Market, 2019
12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.3.1 Visionary Leaders
12.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators
12.3.3 Innovators
12.3.4 Emerging Companies
12.4 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Players)
12.5 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Players)
12.6 Competitive Situations and Trends
12.6.1 Product Launches
12.6.2 Partnerships, Agreements, & Collaborations
12.6.3 Expansions
12.6.4 Acquisitions
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Key Players
13.1.1 Qorvo
13.1.2 Skyworks
13.1.3 Qualcomm
13.1.4 Analog Devices
13.1.5 NXP Semiconductors
13.1.6 Cree
13.1.7 MACOM
13.1.8 Microchip Technology
13.1.9 Murata Manufacturing
13.1.10 Texas Instruments
13.2 Right to Win
13.3 Other Players
13.3.1 Maxim Integrated
13.3.2 Mercury Systems
13.3.3 Mitsubishi Electric
13.3.4 ON Semiconductor
13.3.5 RFHIC
13.3.6 Richwave
13.3.7 Stmicroelectronics
13.3.8 Sumitomo Electric Drive Innovations
13.3.9 TDK Electronics
13.3.10 Teledyne
13.3.11 Toshiba
