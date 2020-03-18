OMAHA, Neb., March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado , a global leader in technology-enabled services, today announced a long-term relationship with Adobe to integrate Intrado Digital Media products with Adobe Experience Cloud . Marketing and public relations (PR) teams will be able to jointly track their efforts and measure campaign results across paid, earned, shared, and owned media.



“Communications campaign data is often reported in siloes—marketing in one dashboard and PR in another—and there’s no holistic way or single solution to review results against business outcomes,” said Ben Chodor, President of Intrado Digital Media. “Technology is integral to bridging the gap between marketing and PR. Our collaboration with Adobe will allow our customers to achieve a critical business goal—seamless data integration across all media types to measure the results of any campaign.”

Intrado Digital Media’s suite of solutions helps public relations, investor relations, corporate communications, and marketing professionals with key initiatives like brand awareness, product announcements, investor websites, employee town halls, and marketing webinars. The first phase of the partnership will give joint customers of Intrado Digital Media and Adobe Experience Cloud the ability to view marketing and public relations results in a single dashboard within Marketo Engage to facilitate and improve collaboration, visibility, and measurement.

“Press release metrics, like impressions and engagement, will be tracked alongside upticks in web traffic. Earned media coverage can correlate to an increase in social media mentions and ultimately demonstrate support for lead generation. By integrating our data into Marketo Engage, campaign reporting will become more comprehensive, effective, and accurate,” continued Chodor.

With additional product integrations planned in the months to come, long-term benefits of the partnership will include:

Expanded view of the customer journey - insights that include both web analytics and earned media touchpoints

- insights that include both web analytics and earned media touchpoints Earned media attribution - measurement of earned media campaigns alongside other marketing efforts like email and paid media, with attribution to show business impact

- measurement of earned media campaigns alongside other marketing efforts like email and paid media, with attribution to show business impact Paid media amplification - the ability to intelligently target ad spend on audiences who have demonstrated intent based on the type of earned media they have consumed

- the ability to intelligently target ad spend on audiences who have demonstrated intent based on the type of earned media they have consumed Expanded ability to personalize customer experience - the ability to leverage audience data to create personalized experiences for customers

- the ability to leverage audience data to create personalized experiences for customers Update and trigger campaigns leveraging earned media data - lead score updating and triggered campaigns based on earned media or webcast interaction

“The ability to bring PR campaign data into Marketo Engage will ultimately lead to better audience engagement and customer experience—it’s a win for both marketing and public relations teams,” said Cody Crnkovich, Head of Platform Partners and Strategy at Adobe. “We’re excited to add Intrado Digital Media as a partner and believe that our joint customers will greatly benefit from our combined data.”

To learn more about Intrado Digital Media, visit: www.intrado.com/digital-media

To learn more about Adobe Experience Cloud, visit: www.adobe.com/experience-cloud

About Intrado Corporation



Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

About Adobe Experience Cloud

In the experience economy, every business must be a digital business and Adobe Experience Cloud is the global leader for powering digital businesses. With solutions for data and insights, content and personalization, customer journey management, commerce and advertising, Adobe Experience Cloud is driving Customer Experience Management (CXM) across both B2B and B2C for companies of every size. Adobe Experience Platform – the foundation of Adobe Experience Cloud – is the industry’s first purpose-built CXM platform, enabling personalized customer experiences in real-time at scale.

Contact Dave Pleiss Investor and Public Relations 402.716.6578