BELFIELD, N.D., March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Energy Group, Inc. , the leading innovator in the petroleum refining industry, today announced its sponsorship pledge to Gateway to Science , North Dakota’s hands-on science center, which provides interactive STEM activities to schools, families and community organizations.



Meridian’s Innovator level sponsorship will support the development of Gateway to Science’s Oil Refinery exhibit, which will be featured in the Transforming Energy section of the new science center, located at 1600 Canary Drive in Bismarck. The exhibit will be a highly-interactive experience, where visitors will get a first-hand view of the innovative design and technology Meridian is applying to its ultra-modern, energy-efficient, environmentally-advanced Davis Refinery – the first greenfield refinery to be built in the United States in nearly 50 years.

Beth Demke, Gateway to Science’s Executive Director, had this to say, “We appreciate Meridian’s commitment to the future of STEM education and the work we are doing to provide hands-on experiences for students across our state. Investment by industry is important for Gateway to Science to connect students with career pathways.”

William Prentice, CEO & Chairman of Meridian, commented, “Meridian is extremely proud to contribute to an organization whose mission aligns so closely with our own. It is critical that all young people have opportunities that prepare them to think deeply and creatively through STEM, so they have the chance to become future educators, researchers, and leaders who can solve the most pressing local and global challenges,” said Prentice.

Mark Fonda, Meridian Executive Vice President, Engineering and Chief Technical Officer, added, “as we rely on innovation to remain competitive and prosper, the minds of the next generation need to have the skills and attain the knowledge they need to flourish and succeed. It is only through multi-dimensional learning approaches like STEM that we can ensure that success.“

The exhibit is currently in development, and the new center is expected to be open to the public in 2021.

About Meridian Energy Group, Inc.

The Mission of Meridian Energy Group, Inc. is to provide long-term shareholder value through the development and operation of the cleanest, most environmentally compliant and profitable crude oil refineries in the world, with refinery developments in both North Dakota and Texas. Established in 2013, Meridian has offices in Belfield, North Dakota, Houston, Texas and Irvine, California. Connect with Meridian Energy Group: Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn , and for more information, visit: http://www.meridianenergygroupinc.com .

About Gateway to Science

Gateway to Science is located in the Frances Leach High Prairie Arts & Science Complex, 1810 Schafer Street in Bismarck, ND. In addition to an interactive exhibits gallery, they offer STEM educational outreach programs serving people of all ages, including out-of-school time clubs, camps, and free family events. Visit www.gatewaytoscience.org for more information.



Media Contact

Mark Hanes

TallGrass Public Relations

mark.hanes@tallgrasspr.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7cd9dc5f-0c48-4799-a9c4-40469dd4ed56