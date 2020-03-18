BOSTON, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn today announced that GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar, join.me, Grasshopper, Jive Hosted VoIP and Bold360 have all received 2020 Top Rated Awards by TrustRadius, the most trusted site for B2B software reviews.



Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the industry standard for unbiased recognition of B2B technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer. Here is a detailed criteria breakdown on the methodology and scoring that TrustRadius uses to determine TopRated winners.

With high “trScores” across all our products, Bold360 has won in the Live Chat category, GoToMeeting and join.me have won in the Web Conferencing category, GoToWebinar has won in the webinar category, and Grasshopper and Jive Hosted VoIP have won in the VoIP category.

“Having our users name six of LogMeIn’s products among the top rated solutions in their respective markets is extremely exciting,” said Mark Strassman, SVP and General Manager, UCC at LogMeIn, “At LogMeIn it has long been our mission to create products that empower users across the globe to work the way they want to work – from the road, their home, or the office – and to drive business innovation. Receiving feedback from our customers helps drive us to constantly improve our products and usher in the latest technologies and features. We’re pleased that we could deliver great experiences to so many customers.”

Hear from verified users on how much they value LogMeIn products:

