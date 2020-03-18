ADDISON, TX, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American International Holdings Corp. (OTC: AMIH, or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (the “LOI”) to acquire all of the assets associated with and related to a retail vitamin, supplements and nutrition store currently identified and doing business as “Shredded Supplements” in Plano, Texas. Upon the closing of the transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions and the mutual agreement of a definitive asset purchase agreement, the Company intends to immediately rebrand this location to act as its second Legend Nutrition branded supplement store in its portfolio.



“We are extremely pleased with the amazing response we have received and the traction we have made in such a short period of time with our current branding and sales strategy at our first Legend Nutrition in Mckinney, Texas,” commented Michael Ladner, CEO of the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Legend Nutrition, Inc. “Our current business plan calls for the establishment of additional Legend Nutrition stores each year in order to continue to strengthen the Legend brand. We have been in the process of researching and identifying additional possible locations and we believe this new planned store in Plano, Texas to be the perfect location in which to establish our second Legend Nutrition store,” further commented Mr. Ladner.

About American International Holdings Corp.

American International Holdings Corp. is a diversified holding company dedicated to (a) acquiring, managing and operating health, wellness, beauty, and lifestyle companies, businesses and/or brands located both in the United States and abroad; and (b) general contracting and construction. The Company seeks opportunities to acquire and grow businesses that possess strong brand values and that can generate long-term sustainable free cash flow and attractive returns in order to maximize value for the Company and its stakeholders.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations, opinions, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including “may,” “can,” “could,” “should,” “predict,” “aim,” “potential,” “continue,” “opportunity,” “intend,” “goal,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expectations,” “project,” “projections,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believe,” “think,” “confident,” “scheduled,” and certain other statements, as well as information about management’s view of American International Holding Corp.’s future expectations, plans and prospects, may be deemed forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of American International Holding Corp., its divisions and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. These risk factors and others are included from time to time in documents American International Holding Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its Form 10-Ks, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks, which are available at www.sec.gov . Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on American International Holding Corp.’s future results. American International Holding Corp. cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as indicative of current value or as a guarantee of future results, herein, and shall not be relied upon as a promise or representation. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company.

In this release, we may rely on and refer to information regarding our industry and the market for our products in general from market research reports, analyst reports and other publicly available information. Although we believe that this information is reliable, we cannot guarantee the accuracy and completeness of this information, and we have not independently verified any of it. Some data is also based on our good faith estimates.

SOURCE: American International Holdings Corp.

