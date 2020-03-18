Marel has published its 2019 Annual Report.



The 2019 Annual Report provides a comprehensive overview of the company’s business operations and strategy. The report also covers major projects, business activities, and milestones in 2019 in the development, sales and service of food processing equipment for the poultry, meat and fish industries.

The report is digital, complete with interactive content, graphs and tables, accessible on the 2019 Annual Report web: http://ar2019.marel.com

Everything counts

We are driven by innovation and a passion for promoting sustainability and respect for nature’s resources. Whether it’s a gram from a fish fillet, a simple idea, or a drop of water— we realize that everything counts. That’s how we transform food processing.

Learn more about Marel and how we use data, technology and innovation to make food production more sustainable in partnership with our customers by maximizing the yield from ingredients and reducing waste of any type along every single step of the production process.

http://ar2019.marel.com

Strategy, innovation and sustainability

In 2019, Marel delivered EUR 1.3 billion in revenues with an EBIT margin of 13.5%. At the end of the year, Marel had about 6,300 employees, working in more than 30 countries. Despite geopolitical tensions and trade constraints, we made significant progress over the year in line with our strategy.

We invested EUR 82 million in innovation in 2019, in line with our objective of investing around 6% of revenues in research and development. This investment translated to a record number of 30 new products launched to the market in 2019 that increase yields, safety and sustainability in food processing.

We grew market share, expanded our full-line product offering and grew our business through strategic acquisitions and investments including that of Curio, Cedar Creek Company and Worximity Technology.

Our vision is clear—in partnership with our customers we are transforming the way food is processed. Our vision is of a world where quality food is produced sustainably and affordably. In 2019, we applied our culture of innovation and collaboration to create value for our customers and promote economic growth by developing processes and technologies that also protect the environment, nurture societies, and ensure food safety, security and sustainability.

Investor relations

