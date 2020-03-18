New York, United States, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global golf equipment market will grow at a steady rate during 2019-2029. According to the PMR report, the growing popularity of golf as an indoor game is a key driver of growth in the market. Market players are devising quicker and more convenient equipment like a simulator to propel the adoption of golf equipment. Manufacturers are spending on advertising their golf equipment to attract a larger chunk of the golf-playing population.

Golf Equipment Market: Key Takeaways

The growing popularity of golf as a recreational indoor sport is surging the adoption of god equipment across the globe.

Golf clubs will generate major revenue in the market during 2019-2029. Iron golf clubs along with putters golf clubs will gain rapid traction.

Online stores will be the preferred medium of purchase for golf equipment owing to the easy availability of products.

North America will hold the larger chunk of the golf equipment market through 2029-2029.

Golf Equipment Market: Key Growth Drivers

Technological advancements are generating the scope of growth in the market, contributing to its expansion.

The heightening demand for golf simulators is fueling the growth of the golf equipment market.

Golf tours and tournaments are accelerating the adoption of golf equipment, significantly boosting the growth of the market.

Growing recognition of golf as a professional sport is positively influencing the rate of participation, escalating the adoption of golf equipment.

Burgeoning popularity followed by the availability of new courses across the globe is pushing the boundaries of growth in the golf equipment market.

Acceptance of golf as a career by the millennial population is a key factor creating scopes of adoption for golf equipment.

Active participation of women in golf is also driving the golf equipment market ahead.

Golf Equipment Market: Key Restraints

The presence of counterfeit products in the market is negatively influencing the sale of established companies, creating a huge challenge before them.

Cheap golf equipment alternatives pressurized renowned brands to decrease their prices, restraining their market growth.

Golf Equipment Market: Market Competition

players are developing new products to stay at the forefront in the market. Manufacturers are tapping the opportunities in growing markets such as India and China to strengthen their regional presence. major players in the market are Intelligentgolf, NBC Sports Group, Callaway and Titleist.

About the Report

Persistence Market Research's latest report on the global golf equipment market covers industry analysis of 2014-2018 along with the forecasts for the period 2019–2029. This report provides actionable insights based on the product (golf clubs, golf apparel, golf balls, accessories, and footwear), and sales channel (direct, indirect), the end-user (professionals, amateurs), across seven prominent geographic regions.

